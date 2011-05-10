What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of October 6, 2011

FALL CRAFT FAIR

Get a head start on holiday gift shopping at the Fall Craft Fair, which will be held on Sunday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Havens House grounds.

Sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society, the fair will include these items for sale: jewelry, hand-sewn and crocheted clothing, decoupage, paintings, toys, marionettes, stained glass, ornaments, books and maps. While the adults browse, kids can enjoy mask and pumpkin painting in the barn from 12 noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 749-0025.

‘SWING VOTE’ PARTY

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will host its third annual “Swing Vote” party on Saturday, October 15 at the Dering Harbor Inn from 7:30 to 11 p.m. The Hot Club of the Hamptons will be on hand for dancing to pop and jazz tunes and a “Dancing with the Candidates” contest. This is not a costume party but the suggested dress is red, white or blue.

Admission is $35 per person, including beer, wine, soda, coffee and an array of small plates, finger foods and desserts. Reservations are requested and checks should be sent to LWVSI, P.O. Box 1262, Shelter Island Heights 11965. To pay at the door, call or email Mary Dwyer, 749-1987, maryita@optonline.net or Nancy Kotula, 749-1928, kotulanancy@yahoo.com.

MASHOMACK POINT PADDLE

Investigate the salt marsh and waterway of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge and Mashomack Point by canoe and kayak on Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Kayaks are $35 for Nature Conservancy members, $45 for non-members; canoes are $20 for members, $30 for non-members. All equipment is provided. In case of rain or wind, an alternative date is Sunday, October 9 at 9 a.m.

For more information and to register, call 749-1001.

LAST CHANCE!

The popular Farmers Market, which Islanders enjoyed all summer long, will close for the season this Saturday, October 8. Take advantage of what fall and the market has to offer between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the Havens House grounds. Ample parking is available next door.

COOKIES — AND MORE

It’s that time again. Packages are being put together to send to Shelter Islanders serving abroad in the Armed Forces. Homemade cookies are key but donations of muffins, peanut butter, crackers, wipes, magazines, cards and other items will be gratefully accepted. Contributions can be dropped off at the Youth Center in American Legion Hall on Friday, October 14 between 5 and 7 p.m. Each box costs $12.95 to ship; if you can help by “sponsoring” a box or making a donation to defray the mailing costs, that would be very much appreciated, too. For more information, contact Debbie Speeches at dasblueeyes@optonline.net or call her at 749-8895.

TEEN READ WEEK

Submit a painting, photo, or drawing that depicts a book, story, favorite literary character or even someone reading by Friday, October 14 in recognition of Teen Read Week, October 16 to October 22. Entries will be part of a Shelter Island Library display that week and all participants will be entered in a raffle for a prize. The drawing is October 22.

PAJAMA TIME

Kids of all ages are invited to wear their PJs to the Shelter Island Library for a slumber party story-time on Friday, October 7 at 6 p.m. Bedtime snacks will be provided. For more information call 749-0042.

ACROSS THE MOAT

THE MOON, UP CLOSE

The Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will host an “Observe the Moon Night” on Saturday, October 8 from 7 p.m. until midnight. Weather permitting, staff will provide guided tours of the sky with special attention to the moon. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626 on Saturday after 6 p.m.

CELEBRATING THE BEATLES

Rock and roll takes center stage at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre over the Columbus Day weekend with the showing of two classic Beatles’ films. “A Hard Day’s Night” will be presented on Friday, October 7 at 8 p.m., followed by “Help” on Sunday, October 9, also at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

In keeping with its weekend rock and roll theme, the theatre will host “Legends of Rock, Volume 3” on Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. (See Island Arts, page B18.)

MEET HARVEY, THE RABBIT

The North Fork Community Theatre will open its production of the much-loved comedy, “Harvey” by Mary Chase, on Friday, October 14. The play will run through Sunday, October 30 with performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and on Thursday, October 27. Curtain is at 8 p.m., Sunday matinées at 2:30 p.m.

All tickets are $15. To reserve a seat, visit nfct.com or call 298-NFCT. The theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

CANIO’S PRESENTS…

Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor will host a reading by poets Linda Opyr and Alexandra van de Kamp on Saturday, October 8 at 5 p.m. Ms. Opyr is the Nassau County Poet Laureate and the author of six collections of poetry. Her poetry has appeared in anthologies, magazines, newspapers and journals.

Ms. van de Kamp will read from her first full-length collection, “The Park of Upside-Down Chairs.” Her work has also been published in a number of journals.

LOBSTER BASH

The 2011 Lobster Bash to benefit the Peconic Baykeeper’s clean water program will be held on Friday, October 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lobster Inn, 162 Inlet Road in Southampton. The cost is $100 per person, which includes local beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres, and the inn’s famous “SPLAT” dinner. Let the Baykeeper know by Tuesday, October 11 if you plan to attend.

For more information, call 653-4804.

THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE

The Railroad Museum, 416 Griffing Avenue in Riverhead, is hosting “Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends Play Days” on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be Thomas tracks and toys, storytelling, pumpkin painting and much more. Admission is $7, adults; $4, children; and free for children under 5 years. “Play Day Kits”, including an unpainted wooden railway box car (for the Play Day painting station), a train whistle, engineer’s bandana and striped hat, can be pre-ordered for $7.50 at ultimatethomas.com and also will be available at the door.

Each day there will be an 11:20 a.m. ride on the LIRR’s “Scoot” to the railroad museum in Greenport, returning at 2 p.m.