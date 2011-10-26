What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of October 27, 2011

HALLOWEEN PARTY & PARADE

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual children’s Halloween party and parade will take place on Monday, October 31, starting with the costume parade at 4 p.m. in front of the Center firehouse.

Family pets are welcome to join the parade, too. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served after the parade and the SIFD will hand out reflective trick-or-treat bags.

ISLAND BLOOD DRIVE

A Shelter Island blood drive, under the auspices of Long Island Blood Services, will be held on Saturday, November 5 at the school gym from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be between the ages of 16 (with parental permission) and 75 (Those 76 and older need a doctor’s note).

Those who have gotten a tattoo within the past 12 months are not eligible to give blood. Good advice from Long Island Blood Services: Eat sensibly and drink fluids before donating. And be sure to bring a photo ID with you.

ARTIST TO SPEAK AT WCC

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club meeting will host abstract artist Katherine Hammond at its Tuesday, November 1 lunch meeting at 12 noon in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall.

Ms. Hammond will speak to the group about “Techniques That Will Help Us Discover Our Creative Side.” Members of the community are invited to attend. Participants should bring a sandwich and a mug. Coffee, tea and dessert will be served.

A donation of non-perishable goods or a monetary contribution for the Food Pantry, housed at the Presbyterian Church, will be welcomed.

BUILDING A BIRD FEEDER

Come build a bird feeder and learn about the best way to care for wild birds at Mashomack on Saturday, November 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tom Damiani, the Visitor Center coordinator and the preserve’s “birdman” will talk about the best ways to attract birds to your backyard.

This family program is designed for ages 6 and up accompanied by an adult or ages 10 and up unaccompanied. The cost for materials is $9. Bring a Phillips screwdriver for the building project. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

‘DARK MANSION’

La Maison Blanche on Stearns Point Road has invited all ages to visit its “Dark Mansion” haunted house on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28 to 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. A donation of $5 is requested, all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

ACROSS THE MOAT

BOLSHOI THEATRE LIVE!

The Parrish Art Museum in Southampton will carry a live telecast of the re-opening of the Bolshoi Theatre on Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. Seven years in the making, the re-opening will feature excerpts from such Russian masterpieces as “Don Quixote,” “Swan Lake,” “Bright Stream” and more, performed by all the principal dancers and soloists of the Bolshoi.

The running time of the program is 105 minutes. Tickets are $12 for Parrish members, $15 for non-members and may be purchased online at parrishart.org or at the door.

‘CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF’

Guild Hall in East Hampton and the Naked Stage will present a staged reading of Tennesse Williams’ classic, “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof,” on Tuesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the John Drew Theater. The reading is free and no reservations are necessary. The theatre is located at 158 Main Street. For more information, call 324-4050.

SAG HARBOR SHABBAT

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor is organizing “Shabbat Across Sag Harbor” on Friday evening, November 4, following Shabbat services at the temple.

Members are encouraged to gather with old friends and meet new ones in this community-wide event. Join a Shabbat dinner party hosted by a temple family or host one yourself — inviting one new couple and one you don’t know. Call 725-0904 and Dasee Berkowitz will help with the pairings.

HALLOWEEN FOLKLORE

Canio’s Cultural Cafe and the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation will celebrate Halloween at the Addams Foundation in Sagaponack with storyteller John Eilersten on Saturday, October 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.

A reception will follow his talk and Charles Addams’ work will be on display. Costumes are optional but reservations are required. Call Canio’s at 725-4926. A goodwill donation will be requested.

A NEW TAKE ON SHAKESPEARE

The Northeast Stage and the East End Shakespeare Actor Training Program will present “Shakespeare: In the Company of Players,” on Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5, at 7 p.m. in the Jamesport Meeting House on Main Road in Jamesport.

The production is a mixture of scenes and soliloquies brought to life by the creative process of a small troupe of classical actors.

Admission is $18 and includes a wine and cheese reception. Students pay $12 with school ID. All proceeds benefit the Jamesport Meeting House Preservation Trust and Northeast Stage’s annual free Shakespeare-in-the-Park program in Greenport.

For more information, email anewcome@suffolk.lib.ny.us.

STARRING JUPITER…

Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, will be closest to the earth these days. Weather permitting, you can view the planet, its bands and moons through the Custer Institute’s powerful telescopes on Saturday, October 29 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The observatory is located on Main Bayview Road in Southold. To check on the weather, call 765-2626. The suggested donation is $5.