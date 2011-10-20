What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of October 20, 2011

HALLOWEEN BONES

Learn the bare facts about bones and build your own foot-high skeleton. This free program for 5th and 6th graders is offered by the 4EC of which the Shelter Island Library is a member. It will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24 at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library and on Wednesday, October 26 at the Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport. Choose a location and sign up at the host library.

TRIVIAL PURSUIT NIGHT

The Youth Center and PTSA will host a Trivial Pursuit night on Friday, October 28 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. Pizza and snacks will be provided. Participating teams should have five players with at least two under the age of 18. All grades are invited to participate, and family teams are encouraged as well. Email Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel with who’s on your team at siyouth@optimum.net. Each team should be prepared to bring a dessert.

NATURE’S HALLOWEEN TRAIL

Who will be haunting the woods this year? Mashomack’s band of costumed characters will introduce night creatures and scary natural phenomena on Saturday, October 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Come anytime and walk the trail, which takes about 30 minutes to complete. All ages are welcome but children should be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight. There will be refreshments following the walk. Register by calling 749-1001. Free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members.

SIX FLAGS ADVENTURE

The Youth Center is planning a trip to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Saturday, October 29. Participants will leave the Island by van at 7 a.m. and return home that night. The trip is open to kids in grades 9 though 12 with priority going to those in the higher grades. For more information about the trip, contact Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel at siyouth@optimum.net.

ACROSS THE MOAT

THE PICTURE SHOW

Bay Street Theatre’s popular film series will host a Tennessee Williams Centennial Weekend with a showing of “Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, ” starring Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman and Burl Ives, on Friday, October 21 and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” with Kim Hunter, Vivien Leigh and Marlon Brando, on Saturday, October 22. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Showtime is 8 p.m.

AT CANIO’S…

Author David Margolick will read from his new book, “Elizabeth and Hazel: Two Women of Little Rock,” at Canio’s in Sag Harbor on Saturday, October 22 at 6 p.m. The media’s 1957 photograph of Hazel as she heckled Elizabeth on the first day of Little Rock High School’s integration appeared around the world and has shadowed the lives of the two women over five decades. Mr. Margolick is the author of several books and is a contributing editor at Vanity Fair.

METEOR SHOWER PARTY

Weather permitting, the Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be the place to view an Orionid meteor shower from about 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, October 22. The meteors originate from Halley’s Comet and radiate out from the constellation Orion; they can be seen from October 17 to October 25 with their peak performance on October 21.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The telescopes will also be open for stargazing. To check on the weather, call 765-2626. The suggested donation is $5, $3 for children.

‘SOY MARIA’

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Retreat in association with the Naked Stage will feature a new play, “Soy Maria,” written and directed by Minerva Perez, the director of the Retreat’s shelter. It will be performed as a staged reading, entirely in Spanish, at Guild Hall’s John Drew Theatre on Tuesday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The reading is free; reservations are not necessary. While no translations will be provided, a brief libretto will be available to read before the event.

NEW PROGRAM AT TEMPLE

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor has announced a new program, Jewish Learning Night, which will be introduced on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. Open to the community, the free program will include a variety of classes and learning experiences. Each session will focus on a different idea or theme, and the format does not require attendance at every session. For more information, call 725-0904.

HAUNTED ‘WAILING’ MUSEUM

The Sag Harbor Whaling Museum will present Haunted Tours nightly from October 21 to October 23 and from October 28 to October 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. The tour costs $10 “per body.”

Sag Harbor Ghost Walks will take place on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m.; registration is required. The cost is $25.

Tours for children will be held on Sunday, October 30 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult; all adults must be accompanied by a child. For more information call 725-0770.

THE WALKING DUNES

Join the Peconic Land Trust on Saturday, October 29 at 10 a.m. for a hike through the Walking Dunes of Napeague. Led by Mike Bottini, author of “The Walking Dunes: East Hampton’s Hidden Treasure,” the tour costs $5 per person.

Dress appropriately and meet at the end of Napeague Harbor Road in Amagansett. For more information and to register, call PLT at 283-3195 or email events@peconiclandtrust.org. Rain will cancel the program.