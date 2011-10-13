What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of October 13, 2011

‘LET’S JUMP’

The Shelter Island School will join the National Geographic Kids in a nationwide effort to break the Guinness Book of World Records for jumping jacks.

First Lady Michelle Obama is leading the effort — part of a movement to get kids outdoors and active. The entire school will participate on Wednesday morning, October 12 at 9 a.m. Members of the community will be the judges.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED!

The Bridge Street Volunteer Park needs a bit of tending to. Join other volunteers to weed and prune the little park on Sunday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Just show up!

AT LEGION HALL…

Members of Mitchell Post 281 will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, October 17 at 7 p.m. at American Legion Hall. Mark the date, Tuesday, October 18 at 6:30 p.m. for the first Legion dinner of the season —pot roast with all the trimmings — $15 per person. Call 749-1180 for reservations.

SIGN UP NOW!

Registration forms will be available at the Shelter Island Library on Monday, October 17 for this year’s Thanksgiving Turkey Plunge, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. The plunge will be held on Saturday, November 26 at 11 a.m. on Crescent Beach. Participants can register for $25 or raise a minimum of $25 in sponsorships — the latter option will appeal to those who would never get their own feet wet but are happy to sponsor someone else to do it. Watch for more details and the new logo designed by Peter Waldner.

ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION

The Youth Division of the Garden Club of Shelter Island will celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting on the Shelter Island School grounds on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:45 p.m. The Arbor Day planting is an annual event and this year’s selection will be a holly tree, American Blue Girl.

Each year students plant one of the 27 varieties of trees indigenous to the Island. In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in the school auditorium.

OWL PROWL

Learn all about owls, which are most active and vocal at sundown, on Saturday, October 22 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on a nocturnal walk with Mashomack Preserve’s Tom Damiani. Bring binoculars and a flashlight. This program is free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to register.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

The 2011 Candidate Forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island and the Shelter Island Association, will be held on Sunday, October 23 in the Shelter Island School auditorium from 1 to 4 p.m. The first half of the program will feature the candidates for Town Board. There will be two panels during the second half — one for Supervisor candidates and one for Highway Superintendent candidates. Abigail Field will moderate.

LOCAL GRANTS AVAILABLE

Now’s the time to apply for the individual and institutional educational grants made possible by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. Applications for the winter/spring cycle of projects are available now at the Shelter Island Public Library and in the school administrative office. The application can also be found online at shelterislandedfoundation.org. The deadline for this round of grants is Monday, November 14.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘UNDER OUR SKIN’

A critically acclaimed documentary film about Lyme disease will be screened at Peconic Landing in Greenport on Tuesday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

Short-listed for an Academy Award and a 20-time winner at international film festivals, the 86-minute film investigates “one of the most controversial and fastest growing epidemics of our time and reveals the fault lines in medical research and health care for this disease.” County Legislator Edward Romaine will speak after the film.

The showing is sponsored by Hamptons Take 2. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door.

FLU SHOTS AT ELIH

Eastern Long Island Hospital will offer flu shots for adults, for one day only, on Wednesday, October 19. Call between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for an appointment — 477-5121. The fee is $25, and Medicare and Medicaid will be accepted.

THE WALKING DUNES

Join the Peconic Land Trust on Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m. for a hike through the Walking Dunes of Napeague. Led by Mike Bottini, author of “The Walking Dunes: East Hampton’s Hidden Treasure,” the tour costs $5 per person. Dress appropriately and meet at the end of Napeague Harbor Road in Amagansett. For more information and to register, call PLT at 283-3195 or email events@peconiclandtrust.org. Rain will cancel the program.

THIRD THURSDAYS…

As part of its Third Thursdays at Brecknock Hall series, East End Arts will present the program, “Inspiration: Spirit Within Art” with gallery owner Terrence Joyce and local guest speaker, painter Isabelle Haran-Leonardi. The program takes place on October 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Brecknock Hall, located on Brecknock Road in Greenport. For more information, call EEA at 369-2171.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will host guided tours of the sky, weather permitting, on Saturday, October 15 from 9:30 p.m. until midnight. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626 on Saturday after 6 p.m.

CALL FOR SINGERS

The 2011 Harvest Gospel Concert series needs singers for its 25th anniversary concert, November 17 to 19, in Flanders. Participants must be available for rehearsals from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church in Flanders on Saturdays, October 22 and 29 and November 5 and 12. For more information, call Jean Caiola at East End Arts, 727-0900, extension 302.