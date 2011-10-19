Weddings: Valentine, Ritter wed

Diane Olivia Valentine and Matthew J. Ritter were joined in marriage on Sunday, September 18, 2011at Founder’s Landing in Southold, overlooking the bay.

The bride was attended by her daughter, Cherise Hutchings of Connecticut, and Mr. Ritter’s brother, John Ritter, of Eureka, California served as the best man.

A former editorial assistant at the Reporter, the bride is originally from Fairfield County, Connecticut and is a self-employed writer and artist.

A life-long Geenport resident, the groom is the son of Donald Ritter of Greenport and Arlene Ritter of Salem, Virginia. A local contractor, Mr. Ritter is currently attending Suffolk Community College where he is majoring in secondary education.

The couple will reside in Greenport.