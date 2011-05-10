Weather: September hurricane free

What a great relief to have our past month hurricane free! Over the past years, as we get closer to the “hundred year storm,” we all have been very uneasy, nervous, restless, etc. because most of us remember September 1938. That was the year of the greatest hurricane to hit our area, eastern Long Island, in the memory of all living at that time. We all were knowledgeable about coastal storms and September gales but had never been in or had never witnessed what the oldest residents of our area said would visit us some day: a “hurricane.”

Yes, we shall have another; when that will be no one knows, but there is one in our future. Because of our rising temperatures, very slight, a rising ocean and a higher wind velocity, the damage will be more severe. It may well be many years before such a severe coastal storm hits eastern Long Island but one will come. Serious thought should be given to all future coastal building because of the weather to come.

This past month of September was similar to many Septembers we have had in the past: that is, high temperatures in the 80s until mid-month. By mid-month then, it is most unusual to have high daytime temperatures in the 80s. As the high temperatures lower by late October or the first part of November, a high of 70 is something to talk about. But who knows what will be as our climate slowly changes?

Our past month of September had a high daytime temperature in the 80s up until the 25th, when a high of 82 was recorded on the 25th. It was in the 80s on 10 days in September. This mild period has helped all farm vegetables to keep their flavor and freshness.

Rainfall was ample throughout September. It rained on 10 days during September. The heaviest rain was more than 1.5 inches on the 8th. Total rainfall for this September was 4.25 inches. This is slightly above the long-term average of 3.75 inches for September. Nighttime temperatures for our past month were in the 40s to high 60s. The coolest nights dipped to 47 degrees on the 17th and 19th; the warmest day was September 1, reaching 84 degrees.

Our prevailing wind was from the southwest on 15 days. The local farm fresh vegetables shall be with us until we have a frost, which usually comes by October 15 but who knows now that we speak of global warming. Farm fresh vegetables may be with us until November 1 and with our changing weather pattern even later. Yes, when Dad and I were farming, it was get the silos filled before mid-September and the growing poultry housed by November 1.

Good health to all and enjoy October’s bright, blue, weather!