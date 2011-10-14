Videos: Meet all the Shelter Island Town candidates

Over the past couple months, Reporter editor Peter Boody has interviewed each of the 10 candidates seeking office for the Town of Shelter Island.

Here are videos from each of the “Meet the Candidates” Interviews:

Bob DeStefano for Town Supervisor

Glenn Waddington for Town Supervisor

Jim Dougherty for Town Supervisor

Ian Weslek for Town Board

Will Anderson for Town Board

Paul Shepherd for Town Board

Peter Reich for Town Board

Dan Fokine for Town Board

Hap Bowditch for highway superintendent

Jay Card Jr. for highway superintendent