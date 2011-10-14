Videos: Meet all the Shelter Island Town candidates
Over the past couple months, Reporter editor Peter Boody has interviewed each of the 10 candidates seeking office for the Town of Shelter Island.
Here are videos from each of the “Meet the Candidates” Interviews:
Bob DeStefano for Town Supervisor
Glenn Waddington for Town Supervisor
Jim Dougherty for Town Supervisor
Ian Weslek for Town Board
Will Anderson for Town Board
Paul Shepherd for Town Board
Peter Reich for Town Board
Dan Fokine for Town Board
Hap Bowditch for highway superintendent
Jay Card Jr. for highway superintendent