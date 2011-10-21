Trees cut down at new causeway house; owner says he’ll replant to replace those cut down

Four native evergreen trees that once partially hid the new Zagoreos house from the view of passersby on Ram Island Drive were cut down last week, upsetting some Ram Island area residents.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty called the cutting “terrible” when it was mentioned at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

Town Building Permits Coordinator Mary Wilson said that no violation of any town rules or permits had occurred.

The trees, identified as cedar by Ram Island resident Connie Fischer, were removed early last week. The job was completed on Saturday by Shelter Island Sand, Gravel & Contracting, according to the firm’s owner, Peder Larsen.

The trees were taken down to make way for the septic system and driveway, according to builder Andrew Clark of AACC Inc. He said in a telephone interview on Monday that “around” four trees — which he identified as cypress, not cedar — had been removed, along with invasive plants including poison ivy, poison sumac and non-native vines.

Owner Alexander Zagoreos, who was at the construction site on Saturday afternoon, said that he was sensitive to the environment and intended to plant new trees for privacy. The house will be a gift to his daughter, Typhaine De Bure. Mr. Zagareos said.

Ms. Fischer said she first had noticed the change on Tuesday evening last week. Before the trees were cut down, “You could not see this house,” she said in an interview.

Builder Ray Sanwald, who was working on the cedar-shingled structure this week, said that “every single car brakes” as passing drivers notice the changed prospect of the house.

The structure was built on raised pilings over the summer to replace a house dating from the 1960s that burned down in 2007. After Mr. Zagoreos obtained the town permits to build it, many residents expressed fear that its construction could signal the start of widespread residential development on the low-lying causeway.

In March 2010, the Town Board imposed a moratorium on all causeway construction to work on rules to limit development. It expires at the end of the year. The board is still working on the proposed rules, the latest version of which was unveiled this month. A public hearing is expected to be scheduled soon.