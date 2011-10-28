Then and now in Dering Harbor

Sixty years ago this month, the now defunct New York Herald Tribute ran a lengthy article with this headline: “168-Acre Village With Population of 4 — The smallest in New York.”

Betty Kontje brought in a copy and it’s no wonder she saved it — she and her then-husband, the late Barice Nevel, and their two daughters, Norma Ann and Terry May, were the total year-round population of the Village of Dering Harbor and were featured in the photo spread, which included an aerial view of the village, showing the homes of the 24 summer families.

According to the article, the Census Bureau credited the village as being the smallest in New York State but gave the “national record for diminutiveness” to Douglas, Arkansas with a population of one.

The article’s author (Bernard Peyton Jr.) said that Barice, 25 years old, was the village superintendent of the water and fire departments for which he received $175 a month and a “trim grey shingle home” on Yoco Road, which is no longer there, Betty says .

As winter approached, Mr. Nevel would turn off the water to the village estates and is quoted by the reporter as saying, “…I’ll be glad… now we’ll go shoot Kelly pool for a while down at the firehouse.”

Betty put in her own two-cents’ worth about winters on the Island: “We have our own sewing club. No sewing. Gossip. Then there’s bingo and pinochle and the fire auxiliary meetings on Wednesdays. There’s socials every night almost. We see the basketball games and the senior plays down at the school.”

Some things don’t change.