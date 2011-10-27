Take the plunge!

Cartoonist, artist and Shelter Island resident Peter Waldner has come up with this new logo for the second annual Shelter Island Turkey Plunge, which will take place on Saturday, November 26 at Crescent (Louie’s) Beach.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library, the event will start at 10:30 a.m. with sign-in and hot cider and doughnuts for spectators and participants. Those in costume will be judged, prizes will be awarded and at 11 a.m. the plunge will take place — and will last as long as the participants can stand it.

Friends Chair Sue Hine recalls that “last year the water temperature was 50 degrees, the air temperature was 40, the wind chill was 30 and the 70 plungers had a wonderful time!” “Every plunger is asked to raise at least $25, so if you are not of a mind to be a plunger,” Ms. Hine said, “please consider sponsoring a plunger.” Proceeds from the plunge will go to the 125th Anniversary Fund for the renovation of the library’s lower level.

A list of those already signed up is at the library. Check it out!