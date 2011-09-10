Slide show: Sylvester Manor's 'Plant & Sing'

There’s more to come today, Sunday, at Sylvester Manor’s three-day festival of music, literary arts and good food, highlighted by this evening’s appearance of Rufus and Martha Wainright.

Meanwhile, here are scenes from a few of Friday and Saturday’s events photographed by the Reporter’s Beverlea Walz.

Plant and Sing is the fourth annual fall fund-raiser to celebrate Sylvester Manor, an intact remnant of a 17th century plantation that is being preserved. It is operated by the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Inc.

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