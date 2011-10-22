Sylvester Manor extends its farm season into fall

Thanks to the new high tunnel greenhouse recently built at Sylvester Manor, the farm’s season has been extended and autumn produce will be available between October 29 and December 31.

The farm is offering boxes of late season produce that pre-paid customers can pick up each Saturday between 10 and 11 a.m. The assortment will include a pound of cut greens from the high tunnel or field (arugula, spinach, salad mix), winter squash or pumpkin, 4 ounces of sprouts, a root vegetable (sweet potato, turnips, carrots), a member of the onion family (leeks, onions, scallions or garlic), a bunch of leafy greens (kale, Swiss chard, collards, broccoli rabe), fresh (pre-frost) or preserved (post-frost) vegetables such as peppers, beans, Brussels sprouts, and a small bunch of herbs — fresh or preserved — basil, parsley, coriander.

A limited number of boxes will be available at $275 — $27.50 per week. If you’re interested, contact Farm Manager Creek Iversen at civersen@sylvestermanor.org or call the manor at 749-0626. The deadline is coming up fast — Wednesday, October 26.