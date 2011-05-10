Sign up for 5K Run/Walk

The 12th annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, October 15 at 10 a.m. with its starting line on Crescent Beach.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital and the North Fork Breast Health Coalition. Revenue from the raffle will help to support Lucia’s Room, a “comfort and caring room” at Southampton Hospital, a special project of Lucia’s Angels.

Registration for the race will cost $25 if received by midnight October 13; and participants can register online at shelterislandrun.com.

Registration on race day will cost $30; children age 14 and under, $10.

The first 500 registrants will receive free T-shirts and medals. A stretch clinic and therapeutic massages will take place on site, and volunteers will serve up chili and barbecue.

For more information, call 774-9499.