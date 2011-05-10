SIFM brings the ‘sweet sounds’ of Canta Libra

If you are, to quote Shakespeare, “moved with concord of sweet sounds,” you will be delighted with the music ensemble, Canta Libra, a group of musicians who will give a concert on Saturday, October 8, at the Presbyterian Church.

This is the last concert of the season presented by the Shelter Island Friends of Music, and it will offer a diverse array of works by composers from the 19th century (including Weber and Ravel) to our own 21st century (Gary Schocker, born in 1959).

The musicians include a harpist, violinist, violist, cellist and flutist plus a guest violinist and clarinetist.

The ensemble has been much acclaimed since it was founded in 2002 by flutist, Sally Shorrock. This is a return engagement for the group which performed here in May 2010.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. and a reception will take place afterwards. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully received.