SICC: That’s it for 2011

Sunday was the last meeting for the Shelter Island Country Club membership. A good turnout heard this year’s results. The plan for next year was presented. The club will open April 1, 2012. Many thanks were given to the restaurant Fresh for its great job.

The clubhouse will be closed but the golf course is open. There is an honor system for the course. On the porch, place your money in the slot.

Hope to keep you informed next year. Have a safe winter.

Heard at the club:

Dave stood over his tee on the 450-yard 18th hole for what seemed eternity. He waggled, looked up, looked down, waggled again but didn’t start his back swing.

Finally his exasperated partner Ray asked, “What the heck is taking so long?”

“My wife’s watching from the clubhouse balcony,” David explained. “I want to make the perfect shot.”

His companion Ray said, “You don’t have a chance in hell of hitting her from here.”