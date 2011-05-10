SICC: Golf season winds down

This was a slow golf weekend. The weather and school opening may be the answer. Meanwhile, up at the Country Club, there’s an end-of-the-season sale. Take 20 percent off a piece of clothing — fleeces and jackets — and 30 percent off two or more pieces. The holidays are coming up so stop on by to pick up some gifts. Save a whopping 25 percent off golf accessories such as tees, ball markers and gloves.

The last membership tournament of the season is on Sunday, October 16 with tee off at 2 p.m. A sign-up sheet is posted.

The end-of-the-year meeting will be held on Sunday, October 23, with the election of officers plus year-end results and improvements.

Heard at the club:

Judge: “I sentence you to 99 years.”

Defendant: “Your honor, I am 65 years old, I can’t serve 99 years.”

Judge: “Do as much as you can.”