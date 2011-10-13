SICC Golf: Last tournament is this Sunday

The end-of-the-year golf tournament is this Sunday, October 16. Tee off time is 3 p.m. and a sign-up sheet is posted.

The scramble tournament is a real fun event. If you have never tried it, now is the time. You will enjoy it.

How fast the summer goes when you are having fun. The last meeting will be on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m. It is important for members to attend.

Out on the course this past Sunday were long-time partners Dr. Maggio and Sherman Payne and, right behind them, Lou Cicero and Charlie Hoffmann, keeping us seniors in the game.

Just two more weeks to take advantage of the big sale at the pro-shop. Take 20 percent off the first item, 30 percent on two items. There are fleece jackets and polo shirts. And take 25 percent off bag towels, caddie pouches and ball markers. It’s the perfect time to think about holiday gifts.

Heard at the club: Ad in a local paper — “For sale: Folding table by lady with detachable legs.”

Sign in a laundry: “We do not tear your clothes with machinery, we do it carefully by hand.”