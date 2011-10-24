SICC Golf: Last tournament for 2011 at Goat Hill

The last tournament of the season was held on Sunday at the Shelter Island Country Club.

The winners were: low net, Randy Silvani, Frank Caputo, Ken Kraus and John Simensen Jr.; second low net, Bruce Taplin, Phil Power, Sherman Payne, Betty Kontje; third low net, Ron Lucas, Hans Schmid, John Simensen and Sandra Lucas.

Coming up is the last raffle of the year. Prizes include a 2012 membership. It will be held on Sunday, after the afternoon of play for Goat Hill members at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. That’s a members-only annual event and the sign up sheet for it is posted at the club.

After the golf at Gardiner’s Bay, the annual meeting and elections will be held followed by cocktails and a light dinner. It will be a fun time for all.

The club expresses our condolences to Randy Silvani on his loss.

We thank the restaurant Fresh for all the help making the club the place to be.

Heard at the club:

Doctor to an overweight patient: “Here, follow this diet. No rich food, no meat, no drinking. That should save you enough money to pay my bill.”