SI5K: Run (or walk) for a good cause

BY ANN CRONIN

Please join us for the 12th annual Shelter Island 5K (3.1 mile) Run/Walk on Saturday, October 15. The race starts at 10 a.m. and we are anticipating another fantastic run/walk.

Family and friends, please come out and support this event that benefits three worthy causes: the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Room (a comfort and caring room) at Southampton Hospital, a special project of Lucia’s Angels.

There will be same-day race registration but the entry fee will be $5 more, or $30. Pre-registration starts at 8 a.m. and there will be an energized warm-up stretch clinic, plus various other activities prior to the race, so try to get there early.

After the race, participants can enjoy complimentary varieties of chili, courtesy of Chef Tom Hashagen and his BOCES students, plenty of hamburgers and hot dogs, plus everyone’s favorite, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

Our two volunteer massage therapists, Holly Cronin and Cassandra Bliss, will be working their magic for participants who would like a complimentary massage.

The 5K Run/Walk is always plenty of fun and a great place to meet good people.

Please visit shelterislandrun.com and click on to “Fall 5K Run.” You can register online through our website as well as on active.com until October 14.

We have many wonderful sponsors and raffle donors that we hope you will support. We thank them for their generous donations to our event.

Remember, everyone matters in our quest to stop this disease and assist those affected.

Remember, “I am the cure.”



