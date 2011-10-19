Seniors: On the deck at Quinipet

For some Silver Circle Club members and staff, the September 14 trip to Camp Quinipet was a chance to relish and review their recollections of Quinipet’s history with Greg Nissen, the camp’s director. For most of the members, it was an opportunity to rock away an hour or so on the new deck and let the waterviews of Shelter Island Sound take them, in reverie, wherever they chose to go.

We plan four or five outings a year for the Silver Circle, a social and activity club for Shelter Island’s older seniors. Some are informative, like last year’s trip to the Mashomack Preserve. We visited the fields to see the bluebirds and their nest boxes and to learn about their return to the preserve.

Another outing is the now annual excursion to the Tuck Shop, the ice cream emporium on Menantic Road, where we are treated, thanks to proprietor Pat Sulahian, to all the ice cream we can eat.

Our trip to Camp Quinipet was very different, and we shall take advantage of Greg Nissen’s standing invitation to return and rock away an hour in reverie.