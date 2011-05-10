Seniors: October 2011 calendar of senior activities

Cinema 114: Two movies this month. The first was yesterday, Wednesday, October 5. The next, “High Noon,” is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at the Senior Activity Center at 2:30 p.m.

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291 (ext. 2104) to reserve.

Flu Clinic: Sponsored by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. Thursday, October 27, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Details will be in the Senior Bulletin Board later this month.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For more information, call 749-1059.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion bowling lanes. $2 per game. Check with “Captain” Bob Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC. For more information, call 749-1059.

SCAC: Regular monthly meeting on Thursday, October 20, 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc.: Semi-annual meeting rescheduled for Saturday, October 15 at the Senior Activity Center at 11 a.m.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program for older seniors every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

SISCA: Wednesday, October 5 at noon at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. A “Meet the Candidates” forum co-sponsored with the Shelter Island Women’s Club.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee, continues through Friday, October 28. Monday class, free, through October 31. Both classes are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. New class starts Friday, October 21 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Center. Call Dana at 749-1059 to enroll.