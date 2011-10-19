Seniors: It takes love, effort and money

Riley Brynn Woods is a beautiful blonde, blue-eyed five-year-old. She lives in Queens with her mother and father, Torie and Ken Woods, and is the granddaughter of Jeanne and Ken Woods of South Ferry Hills.

You first read about Riley Brynn last June when Jeanne, her family and friends participated in a fundraising walk at New York City’s South Street Seaport for Autism Speaks, a national organization that focuses on public awareness of this tragic disability. Currently autism affects 1 in 110 children nationwide.

This fall Riley’s days are more intense than ever. Torie drives her to the Variety Child Learning Center in Syosset every weekday morning, arriving at 8:45 a.m. Classes start at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. and include speech therapy, occupational therapy (writing, drawing, dressing) and Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), which is the one-on-one repetition autistic children need.

Thanks to the ABA, Riley knows the alphabet, numbers, the days of the week and weather conditions — pretty basic for a kindergarten kid.

The annual tuition at the Variety Child Learning Center is $55,000 and is paid for by the New York City Board of Education through its District 75 (Special Education) funds.Riley takes the bus home from Syosset to Queens, about an hour and a half door-to-door. She is the last child on the bus, and when the bus pulls up on her street, George, the driver, sits her on his lap, lets her open and close the door and honk the horn. No wonder she doesn’t want to get off.

Riley Brynn has a long road to travel. “It is important,” says her mom, “that more people know how much love and effort (and money) goes into the care of our special children.”