Seniors: Island Senior Sunshine Club, October 2011

A very important birthday: Lillian Stile turned 104 last Monday. Although she has not been a Shelter Island resident for some years, she is, in absentia, the Island’s oldest person.

According to Candice, a staff person at the Sunrise Senior Living facility in Glen Cove, Lillian still attends church services on Sundays and enjoys movie nights at the residence. I asked Candice to check out Lillian’s account of her divorce at age 17. She was not aware that our Lillian is one of the best storytellers east of the Hudson River.

Sightings: Roy Weickert, thanks to Jeanne Woods, was able to make the scene at SISCA’s annual picnic at Camp Quinipet on September 22. Despite being wheelchair-bound, he maintains his zest for living and his delight at being with old friends.

Arthur “Bud” Fox, once a “blue-water sailor” of distinction, was photographed at an after-race party hosted by the Menantic Yacht Club on Sunday, September 4. I hope he’ll share some of his “salty” stories with us in next month’s Senior Sunshine Club news.

IN MEMORIAM: Carolyn Willberg, a woman of great grace and intelligence, lost her final battle with cancer recently. A condolence card may be sent to her daughter, Kyle Karen, at P.O. Box 34 in the Center.

Won’t you send a card of caring to Lillian, Roy and “Bud” and all the other members of the Shelter Island Sunshine Club. The cards mean so much to them.

If you have hope, you have everything.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark and Mr. “Toots” Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mrs. Martha Granskog, San Simeon, Room 49C, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 County Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Joan Misciagna, Sunrise Assisted Living, Room 231, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733.

• Mrs. Lillian Stiles, Sunrise Senior Living, Rm. 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C