Seniors: Heating aid for seniors

• The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc. has funds restricted to helping local seniors in need with their home heating bills this fall. Do call Dana Hallman at the Office of Senior Services, 749-1059, to discuss your situation and to fill out an application. All inquiries will be held in the strictest confidence.

• HEAP: Home Energy Assistance Program funded by the federal government: its Suffolk County office will re-open on or about November 16. Applications are available online but they must be filled out and mailed to the county office. The NYS HEAP Hotline is 1-800-342-3009 (for help in downloading an application). The Suffolk County office number should be up and working on or about November 1.

• Information on the Lions Club home heating assistance through Piccozzi’s Fuel Oil should be forthcoming by the end of this week.

• Both the HEAP Suffolk County office number and the Lions Club/Piccozzi Fuel Oil information will be posted on the bulletin board in “Island Seniors” when they become available.