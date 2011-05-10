Seniors: Foundation funds large-screen TV for center

Please meet “Bob,” the Senior Activity Center’s new, 50-inch high definition plasma TV, which made its debut at Cinema 114’s movie last Wednesday.

“Bob” is a gift to the center from the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc, and is named for Bob Rescigno, who hosted the opening of Cinema 114 on June 17, 2004. Bob was then CFO of the American Legion Mitchell Post 281. A film memorializing the 60th anniversary of D Day was scheduled for viewing, and a letter of invitation had been sent to Legion members, their spouses and friends.

The center’s original large TV died a timely death two weeks ago. Its purchase history, as far as I know, dates back to the opening of the center in 2002.Foundation President Sy Weissman seized this opportunity to fund “Bob,” demonstrating once again the foundation’s mission to support and enhance senior programs on Shelter Island.

Cinema 114 fans will not be the only ones to benefit from “Bob.” Many groups using the Senior Activity Center need DVD access. The Office of Senior Services, for example, will host the AARP Driver Safety Course in early November, and a DVD is an essential instructional tool.

From all of us who see years of viewing pleasure ahead, a most sincere thank you to Sy Weissman and the Senior Citizens Foundation.

Welcome aboard, “Bob.”