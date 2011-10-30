Seniors: FIT as a fiddle

The clock on the wall at the FIT Center tells it all. It’s ticking, reminding Island senior Peter Berger to move on to the next machine in his routine.

He’s just finished 10 minutes on the stationary bike; next he’ll hit the arm bike for 10 minutes; then the Nautilus Cibex machine for a 20- to 30-minute workout on his triceps and abdominal muscles. Finally he spends 10 to 15 minutes using free weights — in all, about an hour’s worth of sequential exercise. Peter follows this routine faithfully three days a week.

Peter is a big man — 6 foot, 1 inch, 210 pounds —and is in his mid-70s. He was never what you’d call a jock in school; he swam and ran, but that’s all. Later, as an adjunct to his professional career as an accountant and real estate appraiser, he led groups of cyclists for Country Cycling Tours. He still has his bike.

Locally Peter is a volunteer greeter at the Mashomack Preserve Trail House and an occasional driver for the Office of Senior Services. He has also been a featured performer in at least one of Dorothy Bloom’s “Some Lively Ladies” productions.

According to Peter, there are valuable social benefits to be found at the FIT Center. “It gets seniors out of the house,” he said. “Gives them a chance to chat it up with neighbors. Like a trip to the post office.”

For himself, talking with an eye on his personal ticking clock, working out “gives him more energy, more agility and more body strength.” The real pay off for Peter, although he didn’t mention it, may be that working out regularly betters his odds of living longer.