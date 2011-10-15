Senior Bulletin Board

AARP Defensive Driving Course: The Office of Senior Services will sponsor the course on Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8 at the Senior Activity Center. Registration is a must; class size is limited. Call Henrietta Roberts at 749-1059 for details and to sign up.

Flu Clinic: Sponsored by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services (SCDHS), Thursday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Senior Activity Center. Both influenza and pneumonia vaccines will be available.

Cost: If you have Medicare Part B non-managed care, you will receive your vaccination free. Be sure to bring your Medicare I.D. card with you. Some other insurance companies may also be covered. If you are not enrolled in Medicare, there is a charge of $38 for the flu vaccine and $75 for the pneumococcal vaccine, payable by check or money order to the SCDHS (no cash).

For more info, contact Senior Services at 749-1059 or Karin Bennett at 749-0291.