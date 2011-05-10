Powerboating course offered

The Peconic Bay Power Squadron will present a course titled “Advanced Powerboat Handling,” a part of the USPS (United States Power Squadrons) University seminar series, at 1 p.m. on November 12 at West Marine at 1089 Old Country Road in Riverhead.

The course will cover “Close Quarters Maneuvering,” “How Boats Behave” and “Handling at Sea.”

The $45 fee includes the full-color book, “Powerboat Handling Illustrated” by Bob Sweet, and a student notebook. To learn more or to reserve space, call Fred Smith at (631) 298-1930 or visit PBPS.us

Peconic Bay Power Squadron is one of 18 local squadrons across Long Island that make up USPS District 3, a regional unit of the United States Power Squadrons.

The United States Power Squadrons organization has been dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914.