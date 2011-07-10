Poll: Help pick the centerpiece for Brecknock Hall wedding

In a partnership with Brecknock Hall, Times/Review readers will have the opportunity to vote on certain elements of the Schmanski wedding on Nov. 11. The wedding reception is being donated to the husband and wife, both of whom serve in the U.S. Army.

The results from last week’s poll are in.

The main entrées by Christopher Michael Catering will be Filet mignon with horseradish dill sauce, sauteed chicken with rosemary and shallot and citrus marinated tuna.

The appetizer by The Loft Restaurant will be Mini crab and salmon cakes served with a mustard cognac dipping sauce.

The wine by Macari Vineyards will be the 2007 Estate Chardonnay and the 2003 Estate Merlot.

The beer by Greenport Harbor Brewing Company will be the Harbor Ale.

And in a very close race, the cake by Sacred Sweets will be chocolate with chocolate ganache filling.

In this week’s poll, you can select the centerpiece for the wedding celebration.