Poll: Choose place setting for Brecknock Hall wedding

In a partnership with Brecknock Hall, Times/Review readers will have the opportunity to vote on certain elements of the Schmanski wedding on Nov. 11. The wedding reception is being donated to the husband and wife, both of whom serve in the U.S. Army.

The results from last week’s poll are in.

The centerpiece will be the yellow and white arrangement by Ivy League Flowers.

In this week’s poll, you can select the place setting for the wedding celebration.