Police News: Quieter than usual police week

Two motorists were given tickets during the week — one on St. Mary’s Road for failure to stop at a stop sign and one on New York Avenue for moving from the lane unsafely.

ACCIDENTS

Colin S. Greer of New York City was backing up in a driveway on North Cartwright Road on October 23 when he hit a tree, causing minor damage to his rear window.

Suzanne Brock of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on New York Avenue on October 24 when she hit a tree, damaging the right front bumper, and then hit a second tree, damaging the passenger-side mirror. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated an attempted burglary in West Neck on October 18.

On October 19, police found a power boat “near sinking” off Ram Island. The owner was notified.

Gunshots were reported by a Long View resident on October 19. A nuisance hunt was in progress and the caller advised.

A convicted Level 2 sex offender registered at police headquarters, as required, on October 19. According to the police report, persons in the community requesting more information can contact the following website, which lists sex offenders by zip code: criminaljustice.state.ny.us/nsor/. The registry is in the process of being updated.

A caller reported on October 19 that a basketball hoop stand had fallen out onto a roadway in Silver Beach, creating a hazardous condition.

A dead deer was reported in a Center yard on October 19; the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

On November 20, a caller requested stricter enforcement of the cellphone law, stating that many people were violating the law on the Island.

A caller reported an open manhole cover in a Bridge Street parking lot on October 20; the Highway Department was notified.

A person taking a walk in Harbor View on October 20 reported being bothered by two black Labs. The area was searched with negative results.

A caller in the Center reported a possible violation of an order of protection on October 20. According to the police report, police did not find a problem at this time.

A caller told police on October 21 that there was an overturned boat in the water near a Ram Island shoreline. The owner was notified.

Police received a report on October 22 about a brush fire in the Center. The Shelter Island Fire Department investigated; the property owner had a valid three-day burn permit authorized by the Fire Department and the town.

A State Liquor Authority inspection was conducted at the Vine Street Café on October 22. No violations were noted.

On October 23, a caller told police there were ATVs on his property and on town property. Police located the riders and informed them about where they could and could not ride and advised them to use mufflers.

Gun shots were heard in the Center on October 23. Southold dispatch had been notified earlier about the skeet shooting.

A person walking a dog in West Neck on October 24 reported that a bulldog ran out from under a fence and nipped at his pant’s leg, tearing it. The owner said she had repaired the fence.

On October 24, police investigated a missing bicycle.

A landowner in Hay Beach reported an illegal tree stand on his property on October 24. The land is being cleared and the tree stand will be turned into police.

A burglary alarm was activated at a home in the Center on October 19. High winds may have blown open a door, setting off the alarm and causing flooding during the heavy rains. The owner was advised.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported four individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 18, 19, 20 and 24.