Police: Man arrested, two ticketed

John-Mario A. Sevilla, 48, of New York City was driving on North Ferry Road on Saturday, October 1 at about 12:36 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right. He was subsequently arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Mr. Sevilla was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket for a later date on the Shelter Island Justice Court calendar.

SUMMONSES

Two motorists were ticketed during the week for driving with a suspended/revoked license — one on Manwaring Road and one on North Ferry Road.

ACCIDENTS

John Comer was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on October 1 when a deer struck the right forward quarter panel. The deer appeared to be unharmed. There was less than $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side bumper cover and a body panel dent.

OTHER REPORTS

A dog was reported at large in the Cartwright area on September 27; it was returned to its owner by police. On October 3, a German shepherd was found at large in the Center. The owner was notified and the dog returned.

A “theft of services” incident in the Heights was reported to police and was subsequently resolved.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Silver Beach on September 28.

Also on the 28th, two family incidents — in South Ferry and the Center — were documented for court purposes.

A downed tree was reported blocking a roadway in Hay Beach on September 29.

A caller reported on September 29 that a child was seen hanging out of the back of a vehicle coming off the South Ferry. The vehicle was not located.

Police responded to a case of petit larceny on September 30.

A caller told police on October 1 that a vehicle was parked on the shoulder of a Hay Beach road, not in front of any residence. The vehicle was gone when police arrived; the area was patrolled with negative results.

A petit larceny was reported in Ram Island on October 2.

A boat was reported disabled off the south side of Shell Beach on October 2. A police marine unit assisted the caller in bringing the boat back to its mooring in West Neck Bay.

Police responded to a report of a landlord/tenant dispute in the Center on October 2. No police action was necessary or requested.

On October 3, a caller told police that ATVs were being ridden on town property in Sachems Woods; the caller was concerned about damage to the property. The ATVs weren’t located but tire tracks were. During a subsequent patrol of the area, police located an ATV. The parent of the rider was asked to have a look at the damage caused by the ATV; other parents were also advised about the use of ATVs on town property.

A Center caller complained on October 3 that campaign signs were blocking the sight lines along the shoulder of a roadway. The area was checked and, according to the police report, the signs appeared to be out of the field of view at the intersection’s approach.

Three fire alarms were set off during the week. An alarm in Westmoreland was set off accidentally. An alarm in the basement of the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club was activated by steam from hot water. On Ram Island, a plumber soldering pipes set off a residential alarm.

In other reports during the week, police assisted four residents with problems in their homes, opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside, fingerprinted two job applicants, checked on the welfare of two residents and handled lost and found calls, among others.

AIDED CASES

The Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 27, 28, 30 and October 2.