Police: 1 DWI arrest on the police blotter

Sarah K. Quinn, 37, of East Hampton was driving on North Ferry Road on Sunday, October 9 at about 11:45 p.m. when she was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right and to stay in lane. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. She refused to take the pre-screen test.

Ms. Quinn was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Three motorists were ticketed during the week — one for failure to stay in lane on Clinton Avenue, a second for moving unsafely from a South Ferry Road lane and a third for failure to keep to the right.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a resident/contractor dispute on October 4.

Police received a report about a downed wire on October 4. According to the police report, the wire appeared to have been there for quite a while; there was no need to notify the utilities.

In response to a call about illegal hunting, police patrolled woods in the areas of Dering Harbor and Ram Island on October 4. Evidence of hunting was located.

A caller reported on October 5 that a truck had pulled down a telephone wire in South Ferry Hills. Verizon was notified.

On October 6, a caller reported an open door at a West Neck residence. The door apparently was not properly latched and had blown open. Police secured the door.

Police responded to an anonymous call about ATVs in Sachems Woods on October 6. The area was patrolled with negative results.

Police responded to a call about littering on the north side of Ram Island Drive on October 7. A request to the Highway Department was submitted for a clean up of the area and placement of a trash can.

A large dead buck, apparently shot and with its antlers cut off, was reported in Harbor View on October 8. Police checked the woods for hunters or hunting stands with negative results.

Police responded to a report that since Hurricane Irene, “no parking” signs have been missing on the roadway leading to Fresh Pond and along Lake Drive.

A caller reported that the new subdivision, Shorewood Court, has not been posted with town street signs. Police notified the Highway Department.

On October 8, a Menantic caller requested the removal of a deer carcass; police notified the Highway Department.

A Hay Beach caller told police on October 8 about seeing dogs, not on a leash, with their owner along a beach. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

Police responded to a complaint about a barking dog in the Center on October 8. On October 9, another call was received about a dog barking in the Center. Police spoke to the owner who will get a bark collar for the dog.

A caller in Westmoreland reported on October 8 that a boat was going in and out of the harbor from West Neck Creek. Other callers told police that the boat was stopping at docks and shining a spotlight into houses. The area was searched but the boat was not located.

Following up on a call on October 9, police found someone asleep along a roadside. The person was intoxicated and moved on without incident.

On October 9, a tree limb was reported leaning on wires in the Center; it had been reported earlier after Hurricane Irene. LIPA was notified.

An injured deer was reported in a yard in Hay Beach on October 9. When police arrived, the deer had run off into the woods.

A burglary was reported at a West Neck business on October 9.

On October 10, a caller reported that a person may have been trying to pick a fight and he was advised to call police if the situation happened again.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at a residence in the Center on October 4. Steam from a shower had set it off. A burglar alarm was set off accidentally on October 4 at a Silver Beach home. A medical alert was sounded on October 4 in the Center when a resident failed to make a customary call in to the alarm company.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 8 and 10.