Police: 1 arrest and 4 tickets on blotter

Michael J. Ballard, 51, of New York City, was arrested on Monday, October 17 at about 10 a.m. on an active bench warrant from Southampton Town Court. Mr. Ballard had failed to pay the fine on charges of reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

He was turned over to Sag Harbor Village Police Department for processing.

SUMMONSES

Three motorists were ticketed on South Ferry Road on October 11 — one for driving and using a cellphone without a hands-free device, a second for unlicensed operation and cellphone violation and a third for driving with inadequate brake lights.

ACCIDENTS

James F. Gibbs of Shelter Island was parking at the Chase Bank in the Center on October 12 when he hit a bank sign. There was less than $1,000 in damage to the passenger side of his vehicle and no damage to the sign.

On October 15, Julio Quintana of Baiting Hollow returned to where his vehicle was parked in the parking lot at Waverly Place in the Heights to find more than $1,000 in damage to the hatchback lid. The driver of the vehicle that hit him had left the scene of the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

On October 11, police were asked to investigate the whereabouts of a family member covered by an order of protection. The request was declined.

A caller told police on October 11 that a floating dock with two jet skis on board was anchored off Shell Beach. According to the police report, the float was anchored in compliance with the town code and did not interfere with traffic.

A caller reported on October 12 that a yacht may have been anchored in the area in West Neck where LIPA was repairing a cable. Police advised LIPA.

Also on October 12, an extra patrol was requested by a Center resident following a verbal dispute.

Police responded on October 14 to an anonymous call about a possible drug transaction in Menantic. The report could not be verified.

A person who accelerated at a high rate of speed while driving through the 5K set up on West Neck was parked when located by police and advised of the speed limit.

Police received a report from of a boat missing in Silver Beach on October 15.

Police responded to a report of trespassing in the Center on October 15.

A caller reported seeing two men walking through a neighboring property in Hay Beach on October 15; another person reported the same. The area was canvassed with negative results.

A Ram Island resident told police on October 15 that someone in a vehicle in front of the house was blowing the horn and flashing the headlights.

A caller reported hearing the sound of someone screaming at a Center location on October 16. Police found a party in progress; no problems were noted.

On October 16, police on foot patrol in the Heights found a dog at large and contacted the owner who retrieved the dog.

A case of petit larceny was reported in the Heights on October 17.

Police investigated a complaint about an unwelcome visitor to a home in the Center. The person was advised that a return to the property could result in arrest.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on October 14 to a fire alarm in a building at Camp Quinipet. The building was evacuated but there was no sign of fire or smoke. The cause of the alarm was unknown.

A burglary alarm was set off on October 15 at a Silver Beach residence; it turned out to be a false alarm.

Other reports during the week included opening vehicles with the keys locked inside, assisting several residents in their homes, checking up on the well-being of residents on request, handling lost and found cases, assisting with traffic control at the 5K, among others.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance team transported a person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 15. A team responded to another call on October 14; the person refused medical attention.