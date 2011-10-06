Osprey's Nest: Week of October 6, 2011

Paying tribute…

Four former Islanders each paid $25 to take part in a benefit for the Fallen Firefighters Fund. Sponsored by the Mooresville Fire Department, a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place at Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, North Carolina. About 80 firefighters and community members climbed the equivalent of 110 stories. Most of the firemen carried their full turn-out gear and air packs to match the weight carried by the 9/11 rescuers. From the left, the Reporter’s thanks to Christopher Clark, Cody Clark, Donald Clark and Ken Klenawicus.

Cause for celebration…

As promised, Jeff Simes brought in this photo of his winning horse, “My Estelle,” named after his wife Estelle. Not only did his horse place first on the couple’s September 1 wedding anniversary, but ran away with top honors again on September 17. We’re betting both Estelles are definite keepers!

Happy birthday to…

Kim Reilly, Jeff Simes, Victoria Kotula and Bill Meringer Jr. on October 7; William S. Fisher on October 8; Elizabeth Pollert, Jim Payne, Jeanne Holmes, Christian Faulkner and Phyllis McGorry on October 9; Sean McGayhey, William Nicholas Panarella, Betty Mercer Wilcox and Christine Cole on October 10; Mary Wallace McLaughlin and Anne Reith on October 11; Arthur Williams and Miles Hoye on October 12; and Mary Isabella Gennari, Lindsay Springer Rando, Neil Bollmann and Sherrill Kasman on October 13.

Happy anniversary to…

Hoot and Joanne Sherman on October 7; Cindy Belt and Mark Cappellino and Maxine Kass and Bill Drew on October 8; Elizabeth and Patrick Repka on October 9; Linda and James Eklund and Jim Pugh and Dona Bergen on October 11; Arthur and Linda Springer and Chip and Lyndy Edwards on October 12; and Mary Ellen and Gary McGayhey on October 13.

Bon voyage to…

Fionn O’Halloran, who has signed up for active duty in the Coast Guard and left last week for two months of boot camp in Cape May. Friends and family gave him a good send-off on a Friday night at the Potato Barn.