Osprey's Nest

Happy birthday to…

Stanley Blados, Abigail Binder, Mary Fran Gleason Bliss, Susan Czeladko, Dianne Bowditch, Aubrey Taragan, Thomas Lenzer and Brett Page on October 28; Betsyanne Peterson, William Tully and Christopher Russ on October 29; Deborah McMillan Hayford, Jeanmarie Ryan, Linda Mulvey, Edy Schroeder, Kevin Worthington, Aidan Monti and Herb Bellucci on October 30; George Walsh Jr., Bob Sanwald, Lisa Ogar Goody, William King, Jacqueline Kestler, Ruben Schneiderman and Ralph Bishop on October 31; Harper Congdon, Dawn Dickerson, Catherine Nagle, Todd Vizcartondo, Peter Signorelli, Maxwell Tardio, Emily Elizabeth Strauss and Ian Kanarvogel on November 1; Beverly Shlala, Patti Payne, Elizabeth Landa, Gina Kraus and Oliver Rush on November 2; and Leo Urban Jr., Virginia Young, Kathy Oliver, Jeremy Case, Joseph Jacobs, Owen Dennis Carey Hayes and Joanne Carr on November 3.

Happy anniversary to…

Dot and Fred Ogar on October 28; Valerie and Gene Shepherd on November 2; and Jackie and Tut Tuttle on November 3.