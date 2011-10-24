Osprey's Nest

Congratulations to…

Jessica Galligan Goldsmith, a resident of Armonk and Shelter Island, who has been selected as both a 2011 New York Metro Super Lawyer and as a 2011 Top 25 Super Lawyer in Westchester. Jessica is a partner at Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever, LLP and she has earned high marks for her work on complex estates, trusts and other tax matters. She is the daughter of the Reporter’s columnist, Carol Galligan.

Happy birthday to…

Margaret Ryan, Wayne King Jr., James Theinert, Tina Kotula and Keeley Cheyenne Kotula on October 21; Callie Tyler, Alex Mitchell, Jackie Tuttle, Norman Reeves, Hilda Dunne, Tracy Huschle DeMeo, Justin Dean Hill and Jesse Baker on October 22; Trafton James Kenney and Anne Montalbano on October 23; Ceil Kraus, Greg McNally, Walter Peterson and Joshua Levine on October 24; Philip Henry Daileader, Genevieve Landa, Ted Gursky, Sara Jean Crittenden, Madison Springer and Juliana Russ on October 25; Rollie Clark, Todd Clark, Robert Hopkins, Gary Koehler, John Carbone, Marci Beckwith and Connor Rice on October 26; and Marty Jernick, Thomas Ritzler, Seth Madore, Cornelia Munkacsi and Drew Signorelli on October 27.

Happy anniversary to…

Fred and Linda Thumhart and Scottie and Thomas Cipolla on October 22; William and Megan Morris on October 23; and Toni and Artie Ogar on October 26.

Belated kudos to…

Kelsey Heinze, who finished up this past year at the Savannah College of Art and Design by being named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. Kelsey is working toward a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in photography.