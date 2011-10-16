Osprey's Nest

Heard from…

Lynn Kay Winters, DAR’s Shelter Island Chapter Regent, who attended the 115th New York State DAR Conference in Syracuse last month with, on the left, DAR President Merrie Ann T. Wright and Denise Doring VanBuren (right), who just happens to have been a college roommate of our own Suzanne (Heights Pharmacy) Fujita.

Happy birthday to…

Steven Paul Schweinsburg, Laurence Breiner, Meredith Gurney Page, Christopher Reasla, Marisa Patykewich and Audra Foster on October 14; Denise Ryan Webster, Inge Doht, Ryan Waldner, Matthew Mintzer, Linda Bonaccorso, Louis Toth III and James Michael Toth on October 15; Audrey Marshall, Jennifer Ketcham Olsen, Donald G. Russ, Kaden Gibbs, Ed Sabal and Elissa Raths on October 16; Toni Ogar, Colin Kane, Melissa DiMarsico, Amy McGorry, James Evans and Seth Fernandes on October 17; Ann Breiner, Amy Nicole Filkins, Reese Earley Helme Bowden, Jillian Kotula, Cara Loriz and Lois Hoover on October 18; and Tyler Behl Clark on October 19; and Maureen Barry, George Benjamin, Debbie Corbett and Jimmy Olinkiewicz on October 20.

Happy anniversary to…

Elizabeth and Peter Scudder, Virginia and Bob Getty, Brian and Linda Rasmussen and Betty and Ben Jones on October 14; Meredith and Brett Page on October 16; Marianne Carey and Dennis Hayes on October 17; Ann and Bob DeStefano on October 18; Dena Spielberger and Horacio Durand, Lee and Jim Oliver and David and Laura Gurney on October 19; and Marisa and Jim Bergonzi on October 20.