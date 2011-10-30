On Shelter Island, the nor'easter was no Irene

The unexpected winter-like storm hit other parts of the Northeast hard, but Shelter Island came out unscathed.

Other than a few upended trees, the storm caused no major damage, power outages or other public safety concerns, according the town police.

The storm was a pale copy of Hurricane Irene, which struck in August.

While it did snow late Saturday and early Sunday on the East End, it didn’t stick or accumulate, and it didn’t come anywhere near the 3-5 inches that the National Weather Service had predicted.

Still, there were some power outages and downed trees reported in the area.

The Long Island Power Authority reports that by Sunday morning just about all of the storm damage has been repaired and the power restored to more than 23,000 affected customers. LIPA anticipates restoring service to the remaining powerless customers by Sunday afternoon.

In Riverhead, the bulk of the homes without power were in Wading River, where 32 homes were reported without power.

In Southold Town, there were 89 homes without power in Southold hamlet, 36 in Cutchogue, 26 in Orient Point, and less than five in Laurel.

The East End fared much better than other areas with Saturday’s storm.

The Weather Channel reported 2.6 million people without power in the northeast states, and more than an inch of snow was reported in Central Park in New York City.