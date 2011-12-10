Obituary: Rose Mullin

Rose Mullin, 97, died peacefully on August 31, 2011 at her home on Shelter Island. Mrs. Mullin, an Island resident since 1996, was predeceased by her husband Nick in 2002.

Rose and Nick married in 1942 in Brooklyn, where they raised their family and lived until they moved to Shelter Island. While in Brooklyn, Rose spent many years as a volunteer at the Veterans Hospital and at her local senior citizens center.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Ruocco of Brooklyn; her children, Father John Mullin, S.J. of Jersey City, New Jersey; Margaret Doerr of Saugerties, New York; Susan Mikochik of Shelter Island; Marianne Kavanagh of Arlington, Virginia; Barbara Mullin of Rotterdam, New York; sons-in-law Thomas Doerr, John Kavanagh and Peter Mikochik; and grandchildren Barbara-Jean, Jennifer and Michael.

The funeral Mass was offered on Friday, September 2 at Our Lady of the Isle Church with her son John officiating with fellow Jesuits and Father Peter DeSanctis. Burial was at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.