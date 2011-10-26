Obituary: Louise D. Tiernan

Louise Dietze Tiernan, a long time summer resident of Shelter Island, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Bedminster, New Jersey on Friday, October 21, 2011.

Born in Passaic, New Jersey on August 22, 1920, she was the daughter of Walter and Grace Dietze and the eldest of three children. Her childhood summers were spent in Northport, New York, where she loved to sail, swim, fish and clam with her father. It was during this time that she discovered her passion for riding and horses by exercising polo ponies.

She graduated from Passaic Collegiate School and attended Smith College for two years. When World War II broke out, she left college to marry C. Wallace Tiernan. They moved to Washington, D.C. while he served in the U.S. Navy.

In 1945, Louise and Wally moved to Essex Fells, New Jersey, where they raised their family. Louise was a dedicated volunteer with the PTA, Junior League and Mountainside Hospital. She was an avid reader, loved to visit museums and traveled abroad frequently. Winter weekends were often spent skiing with her family in Stratton, Vermont, where they had a chalet on the mountain. Summers were spent on Shelter Island, where Louise enjoyed her many outdoor interests with her family, dogs, horses and friends.

In the 1970s, Louise fulfilled a lifelong dream by purchasing Tara Farm in Bedminster, New Jersey. There she stabled her horses and had an Olympic dressage ring in the front pasture. She became a technical delegate of both the United States Dressage Federation and the United States Equestrian Foundation. She was a founding member of the Eastern States Dressage and Combined Training Association and a member of the Gold Medal Club of the U. S. Equestrian Team. She officiated at many high level equestrian events and attended several Olympic games throughout the world.

Her second biggest love was raising and training golden retrievers out of her kennel which was appropriately named Golden Fleece Kennels. She competed in obedience trials and volunteered with her goldens, which were certified therapy dogs at Matheny School, Glenlora and Green Knoll Nursing Home, Bryan Manor and Kessler Institute. “Louise loved her family and animals deeply and lived her life to the fullest until her very last days,” said her family. “She will be sorely missed by all who were touched by her optimism, indomitable spirit and vivacious energy.”

Louise is survived by her children, Carroll Tiernan of Scarborough, Maine; Charles Wallace Jr., Richard and Timothy Tiernan, all of Shelter Island; Christine Tiernan of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Susan Madrigan of Brattleboro, Vermont. She is also the grandmother of Gerry, Sean and Geoffrey Tiernan; Alyson, Julia and Hanna Madrigan and Maxwell Muller as well as great-grandmother of Jack and Stella Rose Tiernan.

A memorial service will be celebrated in her memory at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 182 Main Street, Gladstone, New Jersey on Friday December 9 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke’s Church, 182 Main Street, Gladstone, New Jersey 07934 or Morris Animal Foundation, 45 Inverness Drive East, Englewood, Colorado 80112-5412. Arrangements are by the Bailey Funeral Home of Peapack (baileyfuneralhomes.com).