Obituary: Katherine Jahrsdoerfer

Former Shelter Island resident Katherine Mary Clare (née McCarthy) Jahrsdoerfer died peacefully on October 13, 2011 in Huntington Station.

Born in Astoria, Kathy attended Dominican Commercial High School. She was working at the Bank of New York when she met her husband, James.

They married in 1950 and later moved to Huntington, where they raised their family. Her passion for sailing was born there and the couple spent many summers sailing the East Coast. In the late 1970s, they purchased a home on Shelter Island, where they spent 32 happy years. Kathy loved Shelter Island, where she was active in the Garden Club and volunteered annually at the 10K Run.

She is survived by Jim, her husband of 61 years; her children, Stephen (Karen) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; James of Port Jefferson; Barbara Bozzone (Steven) of Huntington Station; Brian (Cecile) of Houston, Texas and the late Matthew (Melanie); and her sister, Peggy Mach (Stanley) of Riverhead. She was grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of nine.

“Kathy embraced life with both arms for everything it had to offer,” her family said. “Her gift to us was a lifetime of love and all its memories. She will be remembered and honored in our hearts, our memories and the legacy of her family.”

The family received friends on Monday, October 17 at A. L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. The funeral Mass was held at the Church of St. Patrick on Tuesday, October 18. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.