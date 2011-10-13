Men's Bowling: Carman rolls 206 in league opener

During the first week of bowling the Under Achievers were far from under-achieving as they rolled the high team series of 3032, which included the high team game of 1068 in their 8-point win over the Legionnaires. Peter Carman took charge of his team, rolling the high series of 486 along with high game of 206. The ‘Naires didn’t exactly lay back this night as they rolled a second high series of 2917 and second high game of 1010. Being nudged out by 1 pin, Mike Roesch rolled the second high game of 205.

The Misfits were 8-point winners over the Pharmaceuticals. The Misfits did roll the third high team series of 2911. It was a pretty quiet opening night, even Bruce Taplin was somewhat subdued with the exception of hearing “Come on Man” about 100 times.

The Thunderballs were 8-point winners over Louie’s Clippers. In the match between the Holy Rollers and the Dory Terminators, the Terms came away with the “Edge” in their 7-point win. The Rollers rolled third high team game of 1003. For the Terms, Brett Page rolled the second-high series of 478 along with the third-high game of 192. That reminds me, didn’t Jeter do some “Edge” commercials. I guess he has some extra time now for doing more commercials.

One of the two 11-point winners in Week 2 was the Holy Rollers in their match against the Legionnaires, The Rollers rolled the third-high team series of 2965 and third-high team game of 1019. Mike Roesch was hot again this week rolling high game of 197 and high series of 539. Unfortunately it was enough to carry the rest of his team. Alan Shaw’s pocket shot must have come through with him picking up the 6-7 split.

The Terminators were also 11-point winners, taking down the Under Achievers. The Terms rolled the high team series of 2992 and high team game of 1056. For the Terms, Rich Surozenski rolled the third-high game of 190. The Unders tied for the third-high team game of 1019.

The Clips were 7-point winners over the Misfits. The Clips rolled the second-high team series of 2971. Rob Brewer rolled the third-high series of 480. For the Misfits, Nicki Ryan rolled a second-high game of 194.

The TBalls were 8-point winners over the Pharms. While stealing Keith Clark’s shrimp, Denny Clark found time to bowl, rolling the second-high series of 495. Bob Reylek picked up the 2-10 split, while Hans picked up the 5-8-10 split.

Week 2 Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Dory Terminators 18 4 .818

Thunderballs 16 6 .727

Holy Rollers 15 7 .682

Misfits 12 10 .546

Louie’s Clippers 10 12 .455

Under Achievers 8 14 .364

Pharmaceuticals 6 16 .273

Legionnaires 3 19 .136