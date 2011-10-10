Meet the candidate video: Jay Card Jr. for highway superintendent
Jay Card Jr. talks about his background, his qualifications for becoming the Shelter Island Town highway superintendent and his ideas for the department in a Reporter video interview. He is the Democratic and Independence Party candidate for the post.
Mr. Card is making his second run for the job now held by the retiring Mark Ketcham. His opponent is Republican-Conservative Hap Bowditch, whose video interview also appears on the Reporter site.