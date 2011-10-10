Meet the candidate video: Hap Bowditch for highway superintendent

Harry “Hap” Bowditch Jr., the Republican and Conservative party nominee for Shelter Island Highway Superintendent, talks about his reasons for running, his background and qualifications and his goals for the department.

His opponent, Democratic and Independence candidate Jay Card Jr., is a native Shelter Islander like Mr. Bowditch. Check the Reporter site’s video tab to see the interview with Mr. Card.

Both are seeking to fill the seat now held by the retiring Mark Ketcham.