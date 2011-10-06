Letters to the Editor: Week of October 6, 2011

Future of Shell Beach

To the Editor:

Last week the Shelter Island Highway Department executed an emergency repair of Oak Tree Lane utilizing existing town resources (boulders, soil and stone). Oak Tree Lane connects Peconic Avenue and East Brander Parkway to Shell Beach. The Silver Beach Association (SBA) owns 600 feet on the Shelter Island Sound side and 541 feet on the West Neck Harbor side of Shell Beach, from Paul Wancura’s property line. The SBA deeded the right-of-way, namely Oak Tree Lane, to the town decades ago. Since then, the Town of Shelter Island has always maintained the road, allowing vehicles to travel out to its property on Shell Beach. The SBA would like to thank the town and its Highway Department for all their efforts in getting this repair done in a very timely fashion.

Oak Tree Lane has been breached twice in the last few years. The stone wall and low groins which were part of the first repair conducted two and a half years ago, has helped protect over 600 feet of road along the “sound side” of Shell Beach. This repair actually covered beach areas owned by both the town and SBA. Since 2009, several storms have caused additional beach erosion along unprotected areas on both the town and SBA shoreline.

Tropical storm Irene resulted in major beach erosion and the latest breach to Oak Tree Lane. The town’s Highway Department did a commendable job cleaning up the Island. This was not an easy task and many Islanders have expressed their gratitude for a job well done. Once the general clean-up was accomplished, the town notified the DEC and executed an “emergency repair” of Oak Tree Lane. People need to remember that this repair does not represent a permanent fix to the erosion problem at Shell Beach. If, or should I say when, another major storm hits eastern Long Island, additional erosion will result and Oak Tree Lane may be breached again.

It is my hope that the Town of Shelter Island forms a task force/committee that will examine additional measures that will safeguard this beautiful beach. Any and all ideas should be welcome and given careful thought and analysis. The town needs to develop its vision for Shell Beach.

During the last few weeks, I have listened to many different ideas from neighbors and Island residents concerning their visions for Shell Beach. Needless to say, there is a wide variety of opinions concerning what should, or should not be done. We could all benefit from the input of marine engineer experts that have seen similar erosion problems on the East End of Long Island. The emergency repairs have only bought us some additional time, whether that be months or a couple of years.

Funding issues will be a major concern and must be considered in developing a long-range plan for Shell Beach. We need to move forward and develop a shared vision and plan for Shell Beach, recognizing the value of this wonderful environmental gift. Let’s be proactive and develop long-range plans that address these critical issues, acknowledging that Mother Nature always needs to be respected.

JIM COLLIGAN, President, Silver Beach Association

For the record

To the Editor:

In the issue of September 29 (“Critics challenge policy on teachers’ extra jobs,” page 4), your newspaper attributed statements made by my wife at the beginning and end of the School Board meeting of September 19 to “Gail and David Draper.” For the record, those statements, and the email of September 18 referred to, were all made by Mrs. Draper. My only contribution to the meeting came at the end, when I wondered aloud why a list of substitutes that the agenda referred to as “attached” was not attached.

DAVID DRAPER, Shelter Island

Role model

To the Editor:

As a student in Jazz Band, I feel that Mr. Brace is not playing to “show his horn ability” (“Critics challenge policy on teachers’ extra jobs,” September 29, 2011). He does it to help us hear the notes and rhythms of the music. In the concerts, we think it’s fun to have Mr. Brace and Mr. Becker play with us. It shows that our school has creativity. We are even awarded solos to show our ability and love for music.

Mr. Brace is a very good music instructor and shouldn’t be criticized for his work. He teaches very hard to make sure we have an excellent concert for you, in band and jazz band twice a year. He is also an outrageous role model in all instruments and has a natural gift in music.

KERI ANN MAHONEY, Shelter Island High School student, Jazz Band member

Upside down ribbon

To the Editor:

Just wanted to let everyone know that the highway employees did not make a mistake. The pink ribbon is to remind everyone about breast cancer awareness month, which is October. The reason it is upside down is to remind women they need to talk to their doctors about the density of their breasts.

Yes ladies, you need to ask the questions! Please be reminded when you see a pink ribbon upside down that 95 percent of women do not know if their breasts are dense and they do not even understand the dangers of dense breast tissue. If you have dense breast tissue, you are six times more likely to get breast cancer. What is worse, the mammograms are not sensitive to dense breast tissue. It is like looking for a snowball in a snow storm. The mammogram cannot see it. You need other screenings.

So talk to your doctor and begin a dialogue now. Young women also have dense breast tissue. So please ask questions. Check out areyoudense.org!

Their Mission Statement is:

“Are You Dense, Inc. is dedicated to informing the public about dense breast tissue and its significance for the early detection of breast cancer.”

This is one way of finding cancer early and maybe saving your life.

Information can only lead to more knowledge. You should be informed about your own body!

Please remember to come join us at the 5K.

TERESA MONTANT, Shelter Island

Signs of autumn

To the Editor:

I would like to give kudos and many accolades to the well-written letter in the September 29 letters to the editor column by Vincent Novak.

I don’t know who he is but he has hit the nail on the head. I’ve been thinking about writing the same letter for a month now.

I would like to add a few suppositions. First, suppose they held an election and you had to do your homework and find out what the candidates’ views and positions were by yourself.

Secondly, with all the visual garbage that pops up every election cycle, maybe the best candidate is the only one who does the least advertising or none at all, the one that lets his record speak for itself.

I think that the candidates with the best interests of their constituents at heart would be those who wouldn’t mind donating half their advertising revenue to a favorite charity, possibly the Youth Center or senior citizens.

This proliferation of signs is nothing more than the individual homeowner or business stating their preference.

Who cares? I’m going to vote for the person with the best intentions for this town.

I’m sure the Founding Fathers and framers of the Constitution never envisioned what was coming down the pike.

I know this is a reverse and convoluted logic but maybe — just maybe — the best candidates are the ones who spend the least money.

“STORMIN’ NORMAN” BURT, Shelter Island

Strong character

To the Editor:

With the upcoming election not too far off, I figured I’d stick in who I believe would be the best individual for town supervisor for the next term.

Jim Dougherty hasn’t done a bad job but I believe Glenn Waddington could do even better. Unlike Jim, Glenn has lived on the Island locally for a much longer time and this fact alone makes him a better candidate for the position. Remember, this is the type of place where everyone knows what has happened within three hours of when it took place if what has occurred has any significance. Therefore the better you know the people and the workings of the community, the better you can serve them. In a bigger town, this would be much more difficult to do.

The fact that there are no signs with Glenn’s name on them anywhere on the Island is an indication of his strong character. And no, I don’t get hypnotized by them as I’m driving around but I can tell you that putting any signs out at all is equivalent to putting bumper stickers on a brand new car. It makes it look tacky and cheap.

Glenn has also worked locally for decades and been a Town Board member for 12 years. He doesn’t hold grudges and wants the best for this Island.

Electing the wrong person for supervisor is a major mistake. And always remember there’s never a right time to make a mistake but there’s certainly a wrong time to make one.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA, Shelter Island