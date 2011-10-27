Letters to the Editor: Week of October 27, 2011

Time for 2-year term

To the Editor:

What prompted me into pursuing this issue? As some of you know, I frequently attend Town Hall work sessions. It is not out of choice, ambition for public seat or a lust for political combat. Frankly, I would rather be out on my boat with my dog, Chance.

I have been asked two questions by a number of people on Shelter Island. Why did you present the petition requesting the Town Board to put the two-year referendum for the Town Council seat on the ballot? And why would it be of any benefit to the people of Shelter Island?

Let’s start with the first question. After many appearances at Town Hall, I have come to a conclusion: the board generally does not listen.

Most recently, we had a public hearing on commercial, non-conforming proposals. A majority of the business owners on Shelter Island showed up in force against these proposals by a margin of 95 percent. There was almost zero support in favor. Instead of the board killing the proposals, they decided to select a committee and drag this thing out as if there was some compelling need that we hapless people do not understand. (What does the Town Board know that we don’t know?) We don’t want it. There seems to be an arrogance that is unnecessary.

Last year, when the Town Board decided it was time to put a referendum on the ballot that would extend the supervisor’s seat and the highway superintendent’s seat from two years to four years, it met overwhelming resistance at a public hearing that was 90 percent opposed. The board did not have one email letter and no petition to support their referendum. In other words, last year’s referendum had no standing in the arena of public opinion and, as many of you remember, they postponed the issue for a week, only to find that, once again, the public showed up in force and filled Town Hall.

We were then told by Councilman Reich that the public could not speak until after they voted on it, even though it was not an executive session and, therefore, it was open to the public. Clearly, a violation of the New York State open meetings laws. Arrogance prevailed and, as many of you remember, they passed it and rammed it down our throats. The board’s referendum was crushed last year on Election Day by 83 percent of the voters on Shelter Island. The Town Council demonstrated a complete disconnect from the people.

The 4-posters also had a petition this year with the same number of names as the current referendum on the ballot. Our town attorney gave an opinion that a referendum could not go on the ballot. (Lucky that the Town Board was rescued by the town attorney from taking political risk.) We, the people, lost the opportunity to vote on a very large issue. If I remember correctly, it was a petition six years ago that got the 4-poster on the Island in the first place. (Explain that one!)

There are many more instances like this and not enough space to go over them all. This problem continues because of the four-year contract. The symptom is complacency, which gives birth to arrogance — an attitude of we-know-what’s-best-for-you, the-little-people. At other times, the council pushes through the special interests of a small select group. That is human nature when you give a contract that is four years long.

It is time for a performance review at the ballot box every two years. After all, we already have it with the supervisor and the highway superintendent seats. Next week, I will answer the question of what are the benefits. Folks, we have an historic opportunity. I urge you to get out and vote yes on November 8 on Proposition One, which is to reduce the duration of Town Council terms from four years to two years. This is not term limits. The proposition will be on the reverse side of your ballot.

RICHARD KELLY, President , The Coalition for Sustainable Fish and Wildlife Habitat

Voter power

To the Editor:

Regarding the upcoming proposition vote for two-year town council terms, I consider this the next best thing to true term limits. Term limits refresh the political landscape regularly, eliminating the complacency, lethargy and disregard for the rule of law that have continued to plague almost all of our political processes.

Two-year town council terms put power in the hands of the Shelter Island voter. Renew the term of the council member who has done a good job representing the will of the people or dismiss those that do not in a timely fashion, rather than prolonging an inept or irresponsible councilperson’s term — just as any boss would reward a good employee or fire a bad employee promptly.

The two-year limit is good for Shelter Island government and it is good for the people.

FRANK VECCHIO, Shelter Island

A little research

To the Editor:

Recently I’ve heard Supervisor Dougherty refer to his prior successes as a corporate businessperson. I did a little research to find out how his business record might relate to his qualification as a supervisor.

As part of a leveraged buyout (LBO), Mr. Dougherty became president of Supermarkets General Corporation. The buyout added $1.2 billion of debt to the balance sheet of the company. Less than two years later, Mr. Dougherty resigned, saying “it seemed like an appropriate time to resign to pursue other opportunities that have interested me.” An analyst with Oppenheimer & Co. suggested another reason: “the company is not really coming close to projections” made following the 1987 LBO. Fast forward, after several additional corporate transformations, SGC became Pathmark Stores. In the end, the company could not survive the cost of its large debt. In 2000, Pathmark Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

BRIDGFORD A. HUNT, Shelter Island Heights

Supports Dougherty

To the Editor:

We as residents and taxpayers of Shelter Island are fortunate to have a supervisor who has proven he is qualified to guide the Island through what is turning out to be a severe worldwide economic correction. Jim Dougherty, in his position as supervisor, is also the chief financial officer of the Town of Shelter Island and is thus responsible to provide the financial leadership to his colleagues on the Town Board to create fiscally sound budgets for the town.

Over the past four years under Jim’s leadership, the Town Board has done a wonderful job of controlling town budget increases. Each of the three budgets put forward during Jim’s tenure have reduced the gap between the town’s expenses and the revenue to be brought in by property taxes. This has been done by an extensive line by line review of each expense item within the budget. It has been enlightening to watch this process on TV.

Importantly, this sound financial leadership provided by the supervisor preserves the credit rating of the town and helps keep our taxes low.

It is going to take time for the United States and the world to unwind the financial excesses of the past couple of decades and to return to a period of economic stability.

Now is certainly not the time to change the supervisor of Shelter Island.

GORDON S. VAN VRANKEN, Shelter Island

Backs Dougherty

To the Editor:

We have been so fortunate to have Jim Dougherty as supervisor for the last four years. He is the most qualified supervisor I have voted for since 1957. His dedication to the preservation of the environment on the Island is exemplary. He was chairman of the 2-Percent Committee, securing open space for the future generations. His experience as a negotiator helped in acquiring the development rights on the Sylvester Manor property. His performance as a supervisor has shown great leadership and transparency. His fiscal policy is sensible, focusing on keeping us solvent and our taxes reasonable. Be guided by his record on Election Day; it is the best criterion.

YIOULA VAN RYNBACH, Shelter Island

Vote for DeStefano

To the Editor:

In 1936 I voted for the first time in my life. I was honored to vote for Franklin Delano Roosevelt. I have exercised my right in every election, locally and nationally, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I have voted almost exclusively for the Democratic ticket with the exception of Jacob Javits’s Senatorial campaigns. Even though Senator Javits was a Republican, I believed he was the best man for New York.

On November 8, I will once again break away from the Democratic Party and vote for Bob DeStefano because I believe he is the best man for Shelter Island. I moved to Shelter Island with my husband Henry in 1970 and met the DeStefano family soon after. I have known Bob for 40 years. I have worked with Bob while he was the head professional at Gardiner’s Bay for many years and was always impressed by his work ethic, honesty and his love for the community.

He is a fair-minded man in his life and business. He always treated me and my family with respect. His enthusiasm, energy and experience are qualities that Shelter Island needs. No matter the caliber of golfer, Bob made sure to foster an inclusive environment where everybody felt welcome and equal. I believe Bob can apply that rare quality to our community.

As I near my 99th birthday, I can tell you that I have been listening to politicians and studying political campaigns for nearly 80 years. And even though there is a Democratic incumbent and another Democratic councilman running for town supervisor, I know that Bob is the right man for Shelter Island’s future.

I have nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and, after watching Bob mentor and lead junior golfers for 40 years, which included some of my grandchildren, I know how much Bob cares about the future of our Island and our children. Thank you for taking the time to read this and I hope you will join me in supporting Bob in preserving our Island’s future.

LILLIAN KESSLER, Shelter Island

Only one polling place

To the Editor:

With the November 8 Election Day less than two weeks from the publication of this letter, I felt it might be helpful to remind Shelter Island voters of an important change.

Everyone voting in the general election on that day, between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. will find their polling place at the Shelter Island School, 33 N. Ferry Road. Old habits are hard to get rid of, but this polling place assignment is permanent and applies to all future elections. And another important reminder is that the paper ballots have a referendum on the reverse side so don’t forget to flip the ballot over and make a decision about lengths of term for town council.

Finally, keep in mind that the last day to postmark an application for an absentee ballot is November 1 and the last day to postmark the actual ballot is November 7. I look forward to Shelter Island voters again exceeding every town on Long Island in voter participation. Your vote is your voice. It’s democracy in action.

HEATHER REYLEK, Shelter Island

Ms. Reylek heads the town’s Democratic Committee. — Ed.

No to 4-posters

To the Editor:

Patricia Shillingburg, chair of the Deer and Tick Committee, stated at the recent budget meeting concerning the 4-poster that “Shelter Island needs to be tick free.” Mrs. Shillingburg stated that the current $68,000 budget line for 2012 is far too low “if we want to keep the Island safe.”

This statement is a scare tactic to try to raise our taxes using our hard-earned money on the feeding of deer, raccoons, rats and every other critter in the woods. You can feed the deer all you want with corn, which will make them bigger, stronger and more prolific. Ticks will never be eradicated on Shelter Island. The truth of the matter is the program is not working and before long the deer will become sick from chronic wasting disease. The hunters will not eat the meat because of fear of contamination from permethrin as a result of the 4-poster and the population will grow out of control.

For years, I have been asking the Town Board to put this program to a vote. They stated that a referendum was not in order. Perhaps the Town Board could put this on the ballot next year. Truth is the ticks may be reduced as a result of last year’s flood, heat, nuisance hunting, environmental cycle in nature or a variety of other outside forces that have not been considered but they will never be gone.

Use our tax dollars in a way that will limit increases in our real estate taxes.

BRUCE J. RAHEB , Shelter Island

Thanks for debate

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the League of Women Voters and the Shelter Island Association and the citizens who attended this week’s forum. I am the only candidate for supervisor not to have participated in prior years and I am happy that I had the opportunity to speak before so many interested voters.

I am having an open house at my home from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th to meet anyone who is interested and to answer any questions you still might have. Everyone is welcome. Please come by.

BOB DESTEFANO , Shelter Island