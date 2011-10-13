Letters to the Editor: Week of October 13, 2011

Two-year term limit

To the Editor:

Before I retired, I used to have a performance evaluation at least once a year. Based on that evaluation, I either got a raise, did not get a raise, lost pay, or even lost my job. I think that evaluations are a fair thing to do. If I don’t perform satisfactorily, I’m out; if I do, I stay.

I think it’s the same for politicians. If they don’t perform the way I like, then I don’t vote for them and they’re out. If I do like what they are doing, I vote for them and they remain. I think that, especially in the current political/governmental environment, four years is too long to go without a performance evaluation. Two years makes more sense to me. If the person is good, we vote him back in; if not, we try someone else.

MARK LINDEMANN, Shelter Island

A proposition to reduce the term of Town Board councilpersons from four to two years will be on the November 8 town ballot. — Ed.

A word to the wise

To the Editor:

Judging from the performance by the Town Board on Thursday, October 5, 2011, as regards the non-conforming issue, we, the hapless and much-ignored public majority, are going to be told what we get whether we like it or not.

It would appear that the one-year discontinuance is still alive and well and being pushed regardless of the damage such a foolish law could do. The real problem is such foolishness is nonsensical, serves no purpose except to feed and satisfy a few board members who obviously have a need to gratify their own wills and interests and not that of the public majority.

I might remind those who are running for office in November that this public-be-damned attitude could come back and bite you since the “majority” of the public vote.

It saddens me that I was not selected to be on the non-conforming committee since I was the first one to address this whole issue and the first to volunteer for the committee at the first Town Board meeting that pertained to this subject matter. The committee was appointed without any input or suggestions from anyone outside of the Town Board.

I, like most others in town, were not even aware that a committee had even been formed, let alone who was on it. Since I have a strong opinion as regards this matter, I guess I was not a good candidate.

In addition, who dictated the size of said committee? If something smells, there is a good indication there is something rotten. Would these elected officials be so high-handed or flamboyant with their powers if every two years the public could be reminded and still have in their memories the performance of their elected officials?

As I see it, this whole matter should be dropped as most of those around town seem to agree. To quote an old adage, “A word to the wise should be sufficient,” the key word here being “wise.”

JACK KIFFER, Shelter Island

Candidate’s petition

To the Editor:

I called the Board of Elections and explained every detail of my situation, before I took my first signature, to make sure it was appropriate for me to witness my petition and I was assured it was fine.

Apparently that information was correct, judging from the resultant determination by the BOE.

As for [Democratic chair Heather Reylek’s comment in the Reporter last week] “We did what we needed to do,” well, yes, not. You did what you wanted to do, which was try and hurt me and my candidacy. To avoid that would have been easy enough. Just do what I did and call the Board of Elections.

It is interesting that things got all quiet and now it’s “I’m not a lawyer” once it’s made public that the objection had no legal foundation when before there was no such compunction about making all manner of unsubstantiated, exaggerated and false statements to the newspaper.

But to insinuate that I somehow got special treatment from the Republicans up there? Please.

The idea that either party has an interest in helping independents up in Yaphank is ludicrous, which explains why what should have been a five-minute determination was allowed to drag on for five weeks.

But in the end, the Republican commissioner did not go along with the objection because there was no legal basis for doing so. They just ran out of time to stall before having to admit it.

If anyone failed to do “due diligence,” or made a “glaring error,” it was not me. But anyone can make a mistake. Apology accepted.

PAUL SHEPHERD, Shelter Island

Mr. Shepherd is a Conservative and the Local Liberty Party candidate for Town Board. His letter is about the Democratic challenge to his nominating petition for the Local Liberty designation. — Ed.

Farmers market success

To the Editor:

My wife Brianne and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who helped make the Shelter Island Farmers Market’s first year a success. The Town Board and Supervisor Dougherty recognized that access to local, sustainably grown food is an invaluable resource for the community and we wholly appreciate their support. We would like to thank the Shelter Island Historical Society Board of Trustees for offering the market access to the grounds of the 1743 James Havens homestead free of charge. It is our hope the market paid this generosity forward by introducing hundreds of new visitors to our Island’s only museum.

Thank you to our vendors who week after week brought their bounty. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to growing and making food with integrity. We want to congratulate all the Islanders who stepped up to participate in the market and it is our hope that you have inspired more to join us next year.

We would also like to thank you, the community, for coming out every Saturday to support this market. Each day we all have the opportunity to vote for the kind of place we want to live in; we do this by making thoughtful decisions about where we spend our money. When you shop at the Shelter Island Farmers Market, you are encouraging not only a healthier, more sustainable environment but a healthier, more sustainable and more independent local economy.

I made the decision to start this market for many reasons but foremost because I believe the success of a community is determined by how willingly its individuals volunteer their time for the benefit of the whole. I would like to thank my wife, family and all of the other volunteers who made every market day possible.

Lastly, I encourage anyone who may be interested in growing a few more raspberries, bumping up that vegetable garden or taking that next step to getting their home kitchen certified to contact us and use us as a resource. Shoot us an email at sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com. I hope to see the market grow a life of its own, one in which the participants work together to see agriculture flourish on this Island again.

DANIEL FOKINE, Shelter Island

In addition to being the founder with his wife of the Farmers Market, Mr. Fokine is a candidate for Town Board. — Ed.

Greater good

To the Editor:

First appalled, then I was relieved to see that Dan Fokine’s letter about the Gitlin case (September 29 Reporter) was sent in his construction company identity, not as Town Board aspirant. Surely he and public officials more broadly recognize that, when elected, their role is to represent the greater good of their community. In that role, they leave behind their private interests and persona. Look no further than current congressional chaos for what results when that distinction gets lost.

The Ten Commandments, to my knowledge, are the only laws that were written in stone.

ANN F. BRUNSWICK, Ph.D., Shelter Island

Beach blast thanks

To the Editor:

I would like to extend a belated thank you to all of those individuals and organizations who helped to make this year’s Beach Blast a success. Without the assistance of the Shelter Island Police, Fire and Highway departments and, as well this year, the ambulance squad, the annual post-Labor Day event could not have run as smoothly as it did.

I would also like to thank those nearby neighbors and late-day Wades beachgoers for accepting the interruption of their otherwise peaceful evening.

The Beach Blast is one of only two major fundraising events that help to support the efforts of the Island Gift of Life Foundation. Through the proceeds from events such as this, the foundation is able to continue its mission to assist individuals who suffer from life-threatening illness with uninsured expenses associated with their battle as well as to increase the Bone Marrow Donor registry. As we approach year’s end, please consider the foundation in any giving that you may do.

Should you find yourself to be in need of assistance or if there is someone else that you are concerned about; or if you are interested in becoming involved in the foundation, please contact us through the web at islandgiftoflife.org. though, if you prefer, you can call me at 774-0110 and I will try to answer any questions that you may have. Again, thank you all.

JAMES EKLUND, President, Island Gift of Life Foundation