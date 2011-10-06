Legal Advertisements: Week of October 6, 2011

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL DISTRICT MEETING OF THE

SHELTER ISLAND UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND,

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK

ON BEHALF OF THE

SHELTER ISLAND

PUBLIC LIBRARY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special District Meeting of the qualified voters of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Town of Shelter Island,

Suffolk County, New York, will be held in the Shelter Island School Library, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on Saturday, October 29, 2011 at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time, to vote upon the annual budget for the general use and maintenance of the Shelter Island Public Library for the year 2012.

The proposition will appear in the following form:

“Shall the Board of Education appropriate funds not to exceed the amount of $481,441 for the 2012 budget year, which sum represents an increase of $20,941 from the 2011 budget amount, for the general use, maintenance and financing of the Shelter Island Public Library and its facilities, which sum shall be raised by tax on the taxable property within the Shelter Island Union Free School District?”

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that voting at such meeting will be by paper ballot; polls will be open during the period commencing at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 29, 2011.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Information Meeting will be held at the Library on Tuesday, October 18, 2011 at 7:00 p.m., prevailing time; Library Trustees and personnel will be present to provide information to the public.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the Library’s budget for 2012 may be obtained by any resident of the District during the fourteen days preceding said meeting, except Sundays, at The Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, during regular Library hours of service 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Monday and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law or pursuant to Article 5 of the Election Law. If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four years, he/she is eligible to vote at this election; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he/she is also eligible to vote at this election.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable from the District Clerk between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, during all days on which the School District is in session. Completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk.

Registration for the purpose of registering all qualified voters of the District pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law who are to be added to the Register to be used at the aforesaid election will be conducted from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Thursday, October 20, 2011 at the Library building, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, any person will be entitled to have his or her name placed on such Register, provided that he or she is known or proven to the satisfaction of the Registrar to be then or thereafter entitled to vote at the Special Meeting for which the register is to be prepared. The register so prepared pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and the registration list prepared by the Board of Elections of Suffolk County will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the District beginning on each of the five (5) days prior to October 29, 2011 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on weekdays and each day prior to the day set for the vote, except Saturday (when it will be available by appointment between 11 a.m. and noon) and Sunday and; in addition, the registration list shall be available at the Shelter Island School Library on the day of the vote.

September 6, 2011

By Order Of The:

Board of Education

Shelter Island Union Free School District

Deborah Vecchio,

District Clerk

2676 -4T 9/8, 22; 10/6, 20

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its October 2011 meeting on Saturday, October 15, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Dated: October 6, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2688-1T 10/6

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 30th day of September, 2011, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of October, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Shelter Island Town Code, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Russell Glover, 20 E Winthrop Road, to construct a 4’ x 32’ 6” open grate catwalk on 4” posts with a removable stair in Gardiner’s Creek.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of October, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Shelter Island Town Code, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Nick Vatakis, 69 Cobbett’s Lane, to install a stake, mooring and pulley system in Coecles Harbor off Cobbett’s Lane at a location designated as latitude 41.087726° and longitude 72.323263°.

3. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:47 p.m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of October, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Shelter Island Town Code, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Frisa 2, LLC c/o David Friezo, 6 Clinton Avenue, to reconstruct a 56’ section and a 60’ section of bulkhead in-place, construct 20’ section and a 28’ section of new bulkhead seaward of existing concrete seawall and replace stairway.

4. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:48 p.m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of October, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Shelter Island Town Code, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Bruce Hopke, 43 West Neck Road, to relocate mooring number W-786 from West Neck Bay to a location off the Town landing at Simpson and Menantic Roads designated as latitude 41.05135° N and 72.34557° W.

5. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:50 p.m., prevailing time, on the 21st day of October, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to a proposed Gardiner’s Creek Preserve Stewardship Management Plan, to wit:

Gardiner’s Creek Preserve

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

STEWARDSHIP

MANAGEMENT PLAN

Introduction

On 6/29/09 the Town and Suffolk County jointly purchased 4 acres of open space at the headwaters of Gardiner’s Creek from the Dorsey family. The portion of the property close to the water is marshy and full of wetlands vegetation. The upland portion of the property has been kept open meadow by seasonal mowing. This meadow offers a vista to Gardiner’s Creek for travelers of Route 114.

Intentions

The property includes frontage on Gardiner’s Creek, part of the Peconic Estuary system. It lies adjacent to preserved Sylvester Manor property and part of an overall plan to preserve lands fronting on this sensitive waterway feeding Dering Harbor. It is also an excellent area to collect stormwater and to allow aquifer recharge.

Gardiner’s Creek is very shallow and not particularly suitable for motorized boating. Kayak and canoe exploration is popular there. The shallows have traditionally been excellent for shellfishing, but precautionary measures due to proximity of the Shelter Island Heights Sewage Plant to Dering Harbor has resulted in the DEC closing the headwaters to shellfishing. The goal is to protect the headwaters to minimize pollution and reopen the area to shellfishing.

The meadow portion of the property provides scenic vista to Gardiner’s Creek, so it should be kept meadow by seasonal mowing. The Town may remove invasives. EPA approved chemicals can be used to assist in such removal. The Town may also remove any diseased trees and dead wood so as to maintain an appropriate and safe environment.

Name

The property will be called “Gardiner’s Creek Preserve” and will be so-called on all Town maps and descriptive material. The entrance to the property shall be from the eastern-most portion of the cul-de-sac on Quail Hedge Lane. There will be no entrance sign, per se, but a Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board sign shall mark a location near the entrance.

Improvements

There are no improvements on this property, and none are planned.

Management

The Town or its designee will mow the meadow area once per season (preferably in the Spring) no lower than 3 inches in height. If paid for by Community Preservation Funds, the cost is estimated to be less than $500. The Dorsey family may do additional mowing of the path from the stone pillars on Route 114 to the northern border of the property on an as needed basis at its own expense. The balance of the property shall be left undisturbed.

The property has never been fertilized or watered, and therefore both are deemed unnecessary and are not contemplated. All activities on the site shall be conducted to maximize protection of the aquifer.

Public Access and Signage

Public access for small groups for hiking and nature watching is permitted during daylight hours. Assemblage of large groups is prohibited.

The Town will erect the standard Town/County Community Preservation Fund signage at the southern end of the property by the stone pillars on Route 114 and one sign off Quail Hedge Lane.

The existing chain between the two stone pillars shall be locked and maintained, and the key held by the Highway Department.

Measures to Protect Ecology

The Town will manage the property to protect the ecology of this property. Specifically:

(i) Birds: no particular action will be taken except to keep the meadow open to encourage diversity.

(ii) Animals: Nuisance hunting if necessary will be conducted in conformance with Town rules and regulations.

(iii) Wetlands: The area fronting Gardiner’s Creek shall be left undisturbed.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: OCTOBER 3, 2011

2689 -1T 10/6