Legal Advertisements: Week of October 27, 2011

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 21st day of October, 2011, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 10th day of November, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Shelter Island Town Code, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Shelter Island Associates, L.P., c/o Rainer Schoenbach, 37 Nostrand Parkway, to remove 248’ of existing seaward bulkhead, cut down and remove a significant portion of old landward bulkhead as required to allow construction of 248’ of new bulkhead in place, and revegetate disturbed areas landward of new bulkhead.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 10th day of November, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Shelter Island Town Code, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of W. Adam Friedlander, 58 Ram Island Road, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.084717° N and longitude 72.322850° W.

3. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:47 p.m., prevailing time, on the 10th day of November, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Shelter Island Town Code, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Breithaupt Family Trust, 20A Winthrop Road, to construct a 3’ x 10’ ramp to a 3’ x 40’ fixed catwalk, construct a seasonal kayak storage rack at offshore end of catwalk and install one aluminum ladder in Gardiner’s Creek.

4. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:48 p.m., prevailing time, on the 10th day of November, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Shelter Island Town Code, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of 33 Nostrand, LLC c/o Andre Balazs, 33 Nostrand Parkway, to construct a 5’ x 100’ fixed dock with a 5’ x 40’ “L” at offshore end, stairways to beach, provide electric and water service at offshore end, and install one 2-pile dolphin in Shelter Island Sound.

5. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Nick Vatakis, 69 Cobbett’s Lane, to install a stake, mooring and pulley system in Coecles Harbor off Cobbett’s Lane at a location designated as latitude 41.087726° and longitude 72.323263°.

6. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Frisa 2, LLC c/o David Friezo, 6 Clinton Avenue, to reconstruct a 56’ section and a 60’ section of bulkhead in-place, construct 20’ section and a 28’ section of new bulkhead seaward of existing concrete seawall and replace stairway.

7. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Bruce Hopke, 43 West Neck Road, to relocate mooring number W-786 from West Neck Bay to a location off the Town landing at Simpson and Menantic Roads designated as latitude 41.05135° N and 72.34557° W.

8. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Russell Glover, 20 E Winthrop Road, to construct a 4’ x 32’ 6” open grate catwalk on 4” posts with a removable stair in Gardiner’s Creek.

9. Adopted the Gardiner’s Creek Preserve Stewardship Management Plan to manage 4 acres of open space at the headwaters of Gardiner’s Creek which is part of the Peconic Estuary system. The property lies adjacent to preserved Sylvester Manor property and part of an overall plan to preserve lands fronting on this sensitive waterway feeding Dering Harbor. A complete copy of said plan is available in the Town Clerk’s Office during normal business hours.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: OCTOBER 24, 2011

2696-1T 10/27

LEGAL NOTICE

PROBATE CITATION

File No. 2011-721/A

SURROGATE’S COURT —

SUFFOLK COUNTY

CITATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, By the Grace of God Free and Independent

TO: CHISATO DAUGHERTY, MICHAEL PHILIP MANNINO, LAURENCE GERARD MANNINO, JAMES CHISOLM

“Jane Doe,” (the name being fictitious) a/k/a “Jane” Suydam if living being a daughter of decedent and if dead having predeceased decedent, his issue, if any; or if dead having survived decedent, his distributees, heirs at law, next of kin, executors, administrators, successors and assigns and any other persons who might have an interest in the estate of JAMES SUYDAM, deceased, as distributees or otherwise all of whose names, whereabouts and addresses are unknown and cannot be ascertained with due diligence.

A petition having been duly filed by JOHN S. THOMSON, JR., who is domiciled at 51 NORTH CARTWRIGHT ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK 11964

YOU ARE HEREBY CITED TO SHOW CAUSE before the Surrogate’s Court, Suffolk County, at 320 CENTER DR., RIVERHEAD, NY 11901, on DECEMBER 6, 2011, at 9:30 o’clock in the forenoon of that day, why a decree should not be made in the estate of JAMES SUYDAM, lately domiciled at 11 SMITH STREET, SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK, admitting to probate a Will dated NOVEMBER 13, 2006, (A Codicil dated JULY 3, 2008) a copy of which is attached, as the Will of JAMES SUYDAM, deceased, relating to real and personal property, and directing that

Letters Testamentary issue to: JOHN S. THOMSON, JR..

FILED SURROGATE’S COURT

SUFFOLK COUNTY

OCT -5, 2011

MICHAEL CIPOLLINO

CHIEF CLERK

Dated, Attested and Sealed

October 5, 2011

HON. JOHN M. CZYGIER, JR.

Surrogate

MICHAEL CIPOLLINO

Chief Clerk

Attorney for Petitioner HELEN ROSENBLUM, ESQ., Telephone Number 631.727.1010. Address of Attorney 1287 EAST MAIN STREET, RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK 11901.

[NOTE: This citation is served upon you as required by law. You are not required to appear. If you fail to appear it will be assumed you do not object to the relief requested. You have a right to have an attorney appear for you.]

2697-4T 10/27; , 11/3, 10, 17

PUBLIC NOTICE

The annual report of the Rommel Wilson Memorial Fund, Inc. is available at the address noted below, for inspection, during regular business hours, by any citizen who so requests, within 180 days after publication of this notice of its availability.

DATED: 10/27/11

ROMMEL WILSON

MEMORIAL FUND, INC.

C/O MR. PAUL F. WANCURA

BOX 641

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS

NY 11965

PRINCIPAL MANAGER IS

PAUL F. WANCURA

2698-3T 10/27; 11/3, 10,